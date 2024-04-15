Netherlands to provide $4.7 bn in aid to Ukraine until 2026

The Dutch government has announced it will allocate over 4.4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) for military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine from 2024 to 2026.

The Dutch government will also provide funding to bolster its own defense capabilities. The country’s Ministry of Defense will receive an additional 500 million euros ($531 mn) from 2028 onward, specifically for strengthening air defense systems and procuring more ammunition.

On 1 March, Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a bilateral security agreement in Kharkiv. The document reportedly stipulates 2 billion euros ($ 2,1 bn) in military aid from the Netherlands in 2024 and further defense assistance over the next ten years.

On 12 April, the Netherlands allocated another 1 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine and 400 million euros for reconstruction efforts.

