Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1349: Ukrainian forces are preventing Russian troops from cutting vital Pokrovsk supply road

Exclusives

From grid to gunpoint: How Ukraine became an energy battleground. Russia's war on Ukraine isn't just fought with drones and missiles—it's waged through the power grid.

Military

Ukraine prevents Russian forces from cutting Pokrovsk supply road as assault units launch clearing operations. The road to Rodynske remaining open despite 170,000 Russian troops stationed on the Pokrovsk front.

Ukraine hits Russia's "first maritime PMC" on occupied Black Sea drilling platform near Crimea. Moscow rushed to claim a Ukrainian Navy boat was destroyed by a Lancet drone. The truth? Ukraine's kamikaze UAVs scored direct hits.

Three Russian radars down in one night in occupied Crimea—Ukraine ramps up precision strikes on Russian air defense assets (VIDEO). HUR revealed it destroyed an S-400 92N6E radar, its generator, and two surveillance radars during an overnight operation on 1-2 November.

Ukraine strikes Russian fuel train and warehouse in occupied Luhansk with FP-2 drones (VIDEO). Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirmed they targeted two logistics facilities used by Russian troops near Dovzhansk and Rozkishne next to Luhansk on 3 November.

"Withdraw or lose everything": Ukraine faces fateful choice in Pokrovsk. The city that once served as a stronghold now risks becoming a graveyard for Ukraine's finest. Between retreat and resistance, Kyiv must choose the one which saves troops for further battles, says Deineha.

Pokrovsk turns gray: city becomes zone of chaos and shifting control. Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) units are in the fight, conducting a complex counter-operation personally overseen by HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov.

Ukraine hits Russia's Saratov oil refinery for the seventh time — but anti-drone mesh stops a strike on key unit. Footage shared by residents confirms the impact, with flames rising near key refinery structures under mesh netting.

Kyiv's new weapon delivers heavy hits behind Russian lines. In a night of controlled silence and sudden fire, Ukraine's Security Service "Alpha" special forces executed a precision strike operation against Russian positions in occupied territory.

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine scaling to 600-800 interceptor drones daily, while Berlin and Copenhagen becoming weapons export hubs. Ukraine expects Neptune missile variants and new Flamingo systems in mass production by December.

Elite Ukrainian drone pilot who survived Krynky killed at outdoor awards ceremony as negligence investigation launched. Volodymyr Sviatnenko, call sign "Znakhar" (healer), earned his name carrying wounded from Krynyky's killing fields and pioneered optical drone piloting techniques he taught to others, but died with the 35th Marine Brigade's best pilots and infantry in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Russian military aircraft trigger three NATO scrambles over Baltic in single week. NATO fighter jets patrolling Baltic airspace scrambled three times in one week to identify Russian military aircraft flying between mainland Russia and Kaliningrad Oblast, with at least one reconnaissance plane operating without a radar transponder or flight plan

Belgium admits it couldn't stop drones over F-35 base reportedly storing US nuclear weapons. Police helicopter lost track of after several kilometers of a chase.

UK sends more Storm Shadows to Ukraine, Bloomberg sources say. Anonymous sources told Bloomberg the shipment aimed to ensure Kyiv is stocked ahead of the upcoming winter months.

International

Denmark pledges $1.4 mn for Ukrainian heritage as UNESCO counts 500+ sites destroyed. Denmark is contributing $1.4 million to a new Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund targeting restoration of sites destroyed since Russia's 2022 invasion, with UNESCO documenting over 500 damaged cultural objects across Ukraine

Brussels to release fifth Ukraine Facility payment on 4 November. The European Union will approve $1.46 bn in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine on 4 November, following last week's decision by EU ambassadors to greenlight the fifth Ukraine Facility tranche

German ruling party official says young Ukrainian men should work, not seek welfare. The number of young Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 entering Germany has increased nearly 95-fold over two months, jumping from 19 per week in mid-August to up to 1,800 per week in October, according to Germany's Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Political and legal developments

China may cut Russian oil imports by 400,000 barrels daily as US sanctions strike war budget. Energy profits make up nearly 78% of Russia's federal budget. Every cancelled shipment tightens the noose around Moscow's war financing.

