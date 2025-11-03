Pokrovsk turns gray: city becomes zone of chaos and shifting control

The Russians are pushing with full force to gain a foothold in Pokrovsk. The city is becoming a “gray zone,” characterized by unpredictability and uncertain control, says Ukrainian soldier known as Hus from Ukraine’s 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade, according to Kyiv24.

Russian forces control approximately 60% of Pokrovsk. Special units of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) are currently conducting an operation in the area. The operation is being personally overseen by HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov, who has been spotted on 1 November en route to the city.

Strategic gateway to the entire Donetsk Oblast

Capturing Pokrovsk would give Russian forces a major logistical hub, opening access to key cities such as Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka, and Druzhkivka.

This would enable Russian forces to intensify their pressure and expand control across Donetsk Oblast, moving closer to seizing the entire region.

On 28 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces are trying to capture Pokrovsk in order to convince the US administration that they are allegedly capable of taking all of eastern Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, the Kremlin needs Pokrovsk only as a symbol to impose on the world the idea that Ukraine should withdraw its troops from the east and surrender the remaining territories to the occupiers.

Infiltration from the south and fierce fighting for every Block

According to Hus, Russian infiltration is currently taking place from the southern and southwestern parts of the city, with Russian troops focusing their efforts on securing positions in the southern districts.

“The enemy is being detected almost in every block and neighborhood, moving in small groups of several fighters,” he said.

The soldier noted that the situation remains unstable as certain positions may change hands several times.

“We can’t speak of any stable control by the enemy at this point — the entire city is essentially a gray zone,” he emphasized.

Encirclement plan meets resistance

Hus explained that Russian forces are attempting a two-pronged advance to encircle Ukrainian defenders and "close the pocket."

“They’re pushing hard from the west toward Hryshyne, from the southwest on one side, and from the northeast near Rodynske and Chervonyi Lyman, where heavy fighting continues,” he explained.

The occupiers are attempting to converge from both directions and seal the pocket, but they are still far from achieving this goal.