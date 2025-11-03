Ukraine's Security Service “Alpha” special forces report they have carried out a series of precision strikes on Russian positions in temporarily occupied territory. As a result, logistics hubs, personnel, and equipment have been targeted.

As Russia continues its terror campaign against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, Kyiv responds with strikes on military facilities in Russia and positions in Russian-occupied territory.

Silence on the approaches, explosions at night

“The night strikes were carried out using FP-2 unmanned aerial vehicles with 105-kg warheads,” said the agency.

The strikes struck key logistics nodes and concentrations of equipment used to reallocate Russian forces.

What does the FP-2 mean for defense?

The new attack drone FP-2, developed by the Ukrainian company Fire Point and unveiled in early September, is designed to engage frontline targets.

Structurally similar to the FP-1, the FP-2’s warhead has been increased. The new vehicle’s flight range is 200 km compared with 1,400 km for its predecessor.

The cost of one FP-2 is approximately $55,000, which is a relatively inexpensive yet technologically powerful option.

Night strikes as a signal to the enemy

The FP-2 demonstration highlights how relatively affordable high-tech solutions are changing logistics and tactics on the battlefield. This is important for arms producers seeking effective defensive means.

Ukraine reminds that it is ready to use available tools to neutralize threats, and that Ukraine’s defensive capabilities continue to evolve.