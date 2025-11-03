German ruling party official says young Ukrainian men should work, not seek welfare

Carsten Linnemann, general secretary of Germany's Christian Democratic Union, has publicly criticized the growing number of young Ukrainian men arriving in Germany, RTL and ntv reported.

Speaking on television, Linnemann said such Ukrainians should not rely on Germany's social welfare system but should seek employment instead.

"I don't want to deport anyone. But if someone comes to Germany and is young, then of course they should not rely on the social welfare system; their goal should be to find work," Linnemann said.

He added that the situation with Ukrainians is particularly sensitive because they are fighting for freedom.

"And we support Ukrainians. This is about a very important issue: peace and freedom. I find it unacceptable that so many young people are coming to us because there is a war in Ukraine. And these people are needed there," Linnemann said.

The recent law in Ukraine, effective from 28 August 2025, allows Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad without restrictions during martial law. This change aims to help young Ukrainians maintain ties with Ukraine and realize their potential, especially in education, while balancing military needs.

According to Germany's Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs, the number of young Ukrainians aged 18 to 22 entering the country increased from 19 per week in mid-August to over 1,000 in mid-September. In October, these figures rose further, reaching between 1,400 and nearly 1,800 per week.

Bavaria's Premier Markus Söder has intensified calls to limit the entry of young Ukrainian men, demanding that the EU pressure Ukraine on this issue.

As of early October 2025, there were about 1,293,672 people from Ukraine registered in Germany's Central Register of Foreigners as having fled Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022. However, around 450,000 Ukrainians were no longer registered as residents by the end of September 2025.

