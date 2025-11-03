Elite Ukrainian drone pilot who survived Krynky killed at outdoor awards ceremony as negligence investigation launched

His name was Volodymyr Sviatnenko, 43, known as Znakhar. He was an unmanned aerial vehicle pilot serving in the 35th Separate Marine Brigade. A Russian ballistic missile killed him in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 1 November, when he, together with other military personnel, gathered for a ceremonial formation to receive awards. Now, the families of the Ukrainian defenders want to know why that happened.

Forming ranks during wartime is a dangerous practice, as such gatherings of service members create an easy target for the enemy. Military leadership should avoid large concentrations of personnel, replacing public ceremonies with private or remote events to maintain safety.

He survived the frontlines but was killed at parade

His brother, journalist Dmytro Sviatnenko, said on social media that Volodymyr had been fighting for the Ukrainian Army since 2023.

“He endured hell in Krynky, Kurakhove, Marianka, Krasnohorivka… He was killed by Russians. But not on the battlefield. Deep in the rear,” he wrote in his post.

Dmytro added that his brother and comrades gathered on the parade ground to receive their military awards.

"The best were gathered. The best pilots and infantry soldiers of the brigade. By order. In the open. A ballistic missile hit. A story of negligence (or possible negligence) repeated itself," he said.

According to the journalist, Volodymyr was highly valued in the brigade, and the press service even produced a story about him. He was held up as an example to others.

“He carried the wounded, saved comrades – his call sign ‘Znakhar’ was well-earned. From an anti-tank sailor, he became a UAV pilot. He was the first to fly using optics. He taught and motivated his comrades," Sviatnenko said.

The journalist also added that his brother had been allowed to travel abroad on leave, from where he returned to service.

Were safety protocols ignored? Ukraine investigates

After the attack, the State Bureau of Investigation reported it had launched a pre-trial investigation into the deaths and injuries of Ukrainian soldiers.

Preliminary findings indicate that around 5:00 p.m. on 1 November, Russian forces carried out a missile strike on a Ukrainian military base, resulting in casualties.

An investigative and operational team immediately arrived at the scene to establish all the circumstances.

Among other things, investigators are checking whether safety requirements for personnel were followed during the air alert and whether proper shelters were organized for the military.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, specifically regarding negligent treatment of military service committed under martial law conditions.

How Russian strike unfolded across Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

On 1 November, Russians also struck the village of Novotroitske in the Samarskyi District of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a ballistic missile and a drone. Among the dead and injured were two children.

The occupiers also attacked the cities of Nikopol, Pokrovska, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using FPV drones and artillery fire.

Ukraine's Eastern Military Group reported that the missile and drone strike resulted in deaths and injuries among Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

An inspection was initiated regarding the timeliness of missile warnings, restrictions on personnel placement, holding meetings and assemblies in open areas, and the use of locations not intended for such purposes.