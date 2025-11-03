Denmark pledges $1.4 mn for Ukrainian heritage as UNESCO counts 500+ sites destroyed

The Danish government is contributing $1.4 mn to a new Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund, according to a statement from Denmark's EU Council Presidency.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, more than 500 cultural sites across the country have been destroyed in Russian attacks, UNESCO data shows.

"To help overcome this destruction, the Danish government is allocating $1.4 million (10 million Danish kroner) to support Ukraine's cultural heritage. The funding can be directed, for example, to the restoration of Ukrainian buildings, monuments and museums that have been destroyed by Russian bombs. The funds will be channeled through the new Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund," the statement reads.

The donation coincides with an informal ministerial meeting taking place in Denmark on 3 November, attended by culture ministers from European countries and representatives from Ukraine. The meeting aims to encourage other countries to follow Denmark's example.

"I am proud that Denmark is once again taking a leading role by contributing to the restoration of Ukraine's cultural heritage. Cultural heritage plays a vital role in shaping the national identity and self-awareness of the Ukrainian people," said Jakob Engel-Schmidt, Denmark's Minister of Culture.

The $1.4 mn grant will be financed through Denmark's development aid as part of its civilian support to Ukraine. The funds can only be disbursed after approval by the Danish parliament.

In October, the European Union announced the launch of three new projects worth a total of $7.1 million aimed at strengthening Ukraine's independent media sector. Previously, the EU allocated $7.5 million to support cultural projects in Ukraine.