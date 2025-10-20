Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1335: Half of Ukrainians believe US is pushing for unfavorable peace deal

Exclusives

Military

Russian documents show 2030 NATO war plans — rehearsed at Zapad-2025 drills in Belarus. Russia scenarios include not only ops against Ukraine but also against Baltic countries, HUR says.

Ukraine's fortifications at risk — surrendering Donbas would gift Russia battle-tested defensive lines. Unable to capture Donetsk and Luhansk by force, the Kremlin pushes a political maneuver to claim victory while hoping Ukraine yields territory instead of fighting.

Russia uses one of its most cruel tactics to damage Ukraine's railway linking regions where fiercest battles are held. Russian forces struck Chernihiv Oblast's railway substation, then redirected drones at arriving repair crews.

Frontline report: Mission Failed – Russia's 100,000-strong offensive crumbles before Pokrovsk. Russia's main summer offensive has officially failed, with Ukrainian forces launching clearing operations after repelling mechanized assaults near Pokrovsk. Since August 21, nearly 13,945 Russian soldiers have been neutralized, while dozens of tanks and armored vehicles lie destroyed across the battlefield. Putin's deadline to capture the entire Donbas before winter has passed unfulfilled.

Intelligence and technology

Secrets on lockdown: Dutch intelligence chiefs say that certain data is no longer shared with CIA under Trump's administration. While limiting US access, Dutch intelligence strengthens cooperation with Germany, France, the UK, Poland, and Northern European nations to counter growing threats.

Aviation expert proposes solution against advanced Russian Chinese-motored KABs reaching 130 kilometers. Modified KABs cost Russia roughly $250,000 to $300,000 each compared to $1 million for cruise missiles, enabling Moscow to fire 175 precision weapons daily.

Ukraine prepares contract to purchase 25 Patriot systems, funded by Russian frozen assets. Ukraine is working on a contract to acquire 25 Patriot air defense systems through staggered annual deliveries, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

Modern battlefield trauma is more severe than ever as Russian weapons evolve, says Ukrainian combat medic. With drones and high-power munitions causing unprecedented damage, Ukrainian doctors implement both global best practices and homegrown techniques to save lives of defenders.

International

Russia, Iran plan partnership "in all areas," including nuclear projects while Trump seeks stability in Middle East. Earlier, Russia condemned US and Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities as destabilizing.

Journalists in Ukraine face same mortal danger as soldiers, and 30 of them remain in Russian captivity, says official at OSCE. Vitrenko urges holding Russia accountable and turning international commitments, such as the 2013 Milan Resolution, into real protections for media workers.

Spain to ship 70 generators to Ukraine as winter approaches. Ukraine will receive 70 generators from Spain as part of international winter energy assistance, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha says

Zelenskyy: If Ukraine cedes territory now, it will lose voice in shaping its future. Zelenskyy's warning comes amid reports that Trump pressured Ukraine to surrender Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts following his phone call with Putin.

US pressures Ukraine to stop fighting at current positions, Moscow wants two regions, while no security guarantees for Ukraine are announced. Ukraine is left choosing between rival concessions without protective mechanisms for either scenario.

Austria to shutter its last Ukrainian refugee arrival center by year's end. Austria's final reception center will be closed, potentially leaving new arrivals without shelter as winter approaches. Vienna currently provides basic care to over 10K Ukrainians out of about 30K nationwide

From 38% to 52%: Half of Ukrainians now see US pushing for unfavorable peace deal. Ukrainian public opinion about US policy has undergone what sociologists call a "very dynamic" shift: just 38% of Ukrainians now view US policy favorably—down from 42% in August

Moscow says its position unchanged despite Trump push for ceasefire at current lines. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov characterized reports of US President Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal as "newspaper reports, in general" while maintaining that Moscow's position has not changed.

Romanian far-right leader threatens to "break legs" of Ukraine's president if he visits parliament. Romanian politician Diana Iovanovici-Șoșoacă, who is also the member of the European Parliament, said she views President Zelenskyy as an "enemy of my people," citing unbacked claims of rights violations against Romanians in Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian athletes like Alina Garnasko and Yelena Kirillova train in occupied territories, yet officially allowed to compete under neutral flags. Weightlifters, gymnasts, and canoeists linked to Russian occupation events are often barred only after Ukraine's appeals.

Trump denies pushing Ukraine to cede all of Donetsk, proposes freezing war at current lines. "Let it be cut the way it is," the US president told reporters when asked directly if he had demanded Ukraine surrender Donetsk Oblast after his call with Putin.

Humanitarian and social impact

Not random anymore — Russia targets Ukraine's power and gas by region, Energy Ministry says. After months of trying to disconnect and destabilize Ukraine's energy system, Russia has changed tactics to target power and gas infrastructure serving specific oblasts rather than attempting to collapse the entire system.

Russia's terror strike injures mother and two children as drone hits family home in Kharkiv Oblast. A 42-year-old woman remains hospitalized with serious injuries after an Iranian-designed Shahed drone struck her house on the night of 20 October, while she and her family were inside.

192 miners rescued from underground after massive Russian strike on Ukrainian coal mine. Russian forces struck a DTEK coal mine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 19 October, trapping192 miners underground before all were safely evacuated in the fourth major attack on the company's coal facilities in two months.

Political and legal developments

Italian firms shipped $2.3M in equipment to Russia via Türkiye and Kazakhstan amid sanctions. Three Italian companies delivered over $2.3 million worth of industrial equipment to Russia in 2024-2025, including sanctioned CNC machines and dual-use items displayed at a Moscow trade show

New developments

Unknown drone halts flights at Mallorca airport, forcing plane to divert to Menorca. Airport security firm Enaire suspended operations at Mallorca's Palma airport for less than an hour Sunday evening following reports of at least one drone near the facility

