Russia, Iran plan partnership “in all areas,” including nuclear projects while Trump seeks stability in Middle East

Earlier, Russia condemned US and Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities as destabilizing.
byOlena Mukhina
20/10/2025
Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone. Illustrative photo. Credit: Italian Institute for International Political Studies
While US President Donald Trump seeks to stabilize the Middle East, Russia and Iran are tightening their alliance. Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said Moscow is ready to deepen cooperation with Iran "in all areas," Newsweek reports. 

Iran has supplied drone shipments to Russia for the war in Ukraine, killing hundreds of civilians. Tehran is also one of the largest financial sponsors of Hamas terrorist group, providing the group with resources for terrorist operations, per CNN. 

Peskov has called Iran a “dynamic partner” according to a statement released on 20 Ocotber. 

Moscow–Tehran alliance rises influence in Middle East

The deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran are signaling a union of two nations under Western sanctions, spanning military, energy, and political cooperation. This alliance heightens tensions with Trump’s hardline stance on Iran and confrontational position on Russia, reflecting a broader geopolitical context.

The partnership strengthens Russia’s influence in the Middle East while giving Iran leverage amid international isolation, raising concerns that closer ties could undermine efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear program and destabilize the regional balance of power.

Strategic implications for global security

Russia and Iran are planning to formalize their partnership through high-level agreements, focusing on energy infrastructure, military coordination, and nuclear projects.

Earlier this year, US struck Iranian nuclear facilities, while Israeli operations eliminated high-ranking officials and damaged critical infrastructure, aiming to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran maintains its nuclear program is peaceful, while Russia condemned these strikes as destabilizing.

Peskov has also claimed European nations exert “excessive pressure” on Iran in nuclear talks, calling the situation “very complicated.”

In the coming months, the two nations are expected to solidify their strategic plans, laying the groundwork for closer cooperation that could shape future diplomatic and economic initiatives in the region.

