Alsu Minazova, a Russian slalom canoeist, has participated in propaganda events alongside Russian officials. Yet in 2025, she was allowed to compete in the Australian and Oceania Canoe Slalom Championships under a neutral status granted by the International Canoe Federation.

Such cases, where international sports bodies permit Russian athletes involved in supporting the war to compete under a neutral flag, are not isolated.

Recently, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports published a "Champions of Terror" section on the War&Sanctions portal. The section documented ten Russian and Belarusian athletes who visit Ukraine's occupied territories, participate in Russia's propaganda events, yet retain neutral status and continue competing internationally.

The War&Sanctions portal serves as an open resource for sponsors and accomplices of Russian aggression, as well as the country’s military-industrial complex. It includes foreign components in Russian weapons, enterprises involved in arms production, sanctioned individuals, the deportation of Ukrainian children, and looted cultural heritage.

Neutral status does not equal neutrality

Recent updates on the portal include:

Yelena Kirillova (Nadel) — acting “Minister of Sports of Kherson Region,” organizes propaganda sports events on occupied Ukrainian territories and holds federal training sessions with Russian athletes.

Alina Garnasko — Belarusian gymnast, participant in the festival "Time of Our Victories", who competed in 2025 in Bulgaria, Germany, and Portugal as a "neutral athlete".

Yana Sotiyeva, Regina Shaidullina, and Anastasia Romanova — Russian weightlifters who took part in training camps in occupied Ukrainian territories and were set to compete at the 2025 World Weightlifting Championship. After Ukraine's appeal, the International Weightlifting Federation or IWF barred them, along with ten other athletes from Russia and Belarus.

These cases demonstrate that public exposure and meticulous documentation can have a tangible impact on Kremlin collaborators in sports.

Russia's war has killed over 500 Ukrainian athletes and coaches. It also severely damaged Ukraine's athletic infrastructure, with over 500 sports facilities destroyed or damaged, including several Olympic training bases.