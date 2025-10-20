Ukraine’s fortifications at risk — surrendering Donbas would gift Russia battle-tested defensive lines

Russian President Vladimir Putin understands that his army is unable to capture Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts by force. Therefore the Kremlin is changing tactics and trying to get them through political manipulation, says veteran of the Russo-Ukrainian war Major Oleksii Hetman, UNIAN reports.

On 16 October, during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, Putin demanded that Ukraine cede the entire Donetsk oblast as a condition for ending the war. Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War warn that such a concession would enable Russia to resume its aggression from more advantageous positions.

Operation dressed up as a “peace plan”

Hetman notes that both Donetsk and Luhansk, which together form Donbas, have already been incorporated into Russia’s constitution.

“Russia wants to show, both domestically and internationally, that the tasks of the so-called special military operation have been fulfilled, that it fully controls Donbas,” he says.

The expert suggests the operation is aimed at a domestic audience, to present the move as a victory and as the completion of stated objectives. At the same time, Hetman warns, Ukrainian powerful fortifications stand on that territory, and if Kyiv forces withdraw, the Russians would take them, and holding the line will become far more difficult.

“If we withdraw, it doesn’t mean the Russians will advance without resistance, but continuing the defense from where we retreat to will be harder than it is now,” he says.

Kremlin’s goal is to force Ukraine to relinquish territory

Hetman believes Putin knows he lacks the military resources to seize these territories outright, so he is trying to take them without a direct breakthrough.

“He begins to say, ‘let’s hand over certain regions,’” the expert explains.

According to Hetman, Putin’s aim is to have Trump appeal for an end to the bloodshed, playing with his emotions.

“Putin tells him: we could seize the region ourselves, but there would be losses. Why suffer when you can have them give it away willingly? As a ‘bonus,’ Russia might return some areas it already controls,” Hetman continues.

He emphasizes there is no precedent or rule that legitimizes possession gained by aggressive seizure.

“Imagine if President Roosevelt had accepted Hitler’s conquests in France as the status quo to stop the fighting. That would be unimaginable. Yet Trump is doing something like that,” Hetman says.

The expert draws a historical parallel: it would be as if, during World War II after Germany occupied much of France, the US president had proposed stopping the war along the current front and accepting the occupation merely to spare lives, an idea Hetman regards as unacceptable.