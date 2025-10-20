Spain to ship 70 generators to Ukraine as winter approaches

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha thanked Spain for its support ahead of winter, specifically for plans to transfer 70 generators, reports Evropeyska Pravda.

Sybiha announced this on 20 October on X following a meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares in Luxembourg.

"I was glad to meet with my Spanish friend @JMAlbares on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg," Sybiha wrote.

The meeting addressed ways to strengthen Ukraine's defense and energy resilience, including military-technical cooperation and Spain's contribution to the PURL and SAFE programs.

"I thanked Spain for the announced energy assistance to Ukraine—70 generators—which will arrive soon. We value this assistance to Ukrainian people ahead of winter," the minister said.

Sybiha emphasized the need for further sanctions pressure on Russia through the 19th EU sanctions package, as well as visa limitation measures.

The Ukrainian minister also noted potential for city-to-city and regional partnerships between Ukraine and Spain.

"I deeply appreciate Spain's commitment to the rehabilitation of Ukrainian children from frontline areas," Sybiha added.

Earlier on 20 October, Albares announced that the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation had planned 70 new generators to be sent to Ukraine in the coming days.

On 13 October, t the European Union announced about working on allocating an additional 100 million euros ($116,5 mn) in winter aid to Ukraine.

Poland has also promised to help Ukraine following Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

Russian forces have systematically targeted the country's energy infrastructure since the full-scale invasion in 2022, destroying about half of Ukraine's power generation capacity and causing rolling blackouts that last up to 12 hours daily.

Italy has provided several hundred tons of materials, including generators, to Ukraine since the start of the war, with the Italian Agency of Development Cooperation delivering 52 electric generators worth 660,000 euros ($769,051).