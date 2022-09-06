Ukrainians in Kyiv commemorate prisoners of war who were killed in Russian-occupied Olenivka 40 days ago

Latest news Ukraine

Today Ukrainians in Kyiv commemorate prisoners of war who were killed in Russian-occupied Olenivka 40 days ago “Red Cross wasn’t allowed to POWs, we still don’t know the precise number of killed,” relatives said. Likely, there were about 50 of them.

On 29 July, a blast destroyed the barracks of the Olenivka prison in Russian-occupied Donbas. It killed at least 50 POWs, many of whom were the legendary defenders of Azovstal steelworks in besieged Mariupol who were evacuated after surrendering to Russia under the guarantees of the UN and ICRC.

Ukrainian authorities and relatives of the POWs accused Russia of a deliberate war crime and called to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Russian propaganda media and officials blamed Ukraine for shelling the prison with a western-supplied HIMARS rocket launcher; however, experts have noted that the damage after the blast is not characteristic of a HIMARS and points to an internal explosion. Russia has denied the ICRC access to the site.

Murder of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka prison: everything we know

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags