Today Ukrainians in Kyiv commemorate prisoners of war who were killed in Russian-occupied Olenivka 40 days ago "Red Cross wasn't allowed to POWs, we still don't know the precise number of killed," relatives said. Likely, there were about 50 of them. pic.twitter.com/OA2dZMZMue — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 6, 2022

On 29 July, a blast destroyed the barracks of the Olenivka prison in Russian-occupied Donbas. It killed at least 50 POWs, many of whom were the legendary defenders of Azovstal steelworks in besieged Mariupol who were evacuated after surrendering to Russia under the guarantees of the UN and ICRC.

Ukrainian authorities and relatives of the POWs accused Russia of a deliberate war crime and called to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Russian propaganda media and officials blamed Ukraine for shelling the prison with a western-supplied HIMARS rocket launcher; however, experts have noted that the damage after the blast is not characteristic of a HIMARS and points to an internal explosion. Russia has denied the ICRC access to the site.