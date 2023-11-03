Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

EU to provide medical treatment for Ukrainians who suffered from Russia’s war

byOlena Mukhina
03/11/2023
Kakhovka dam destruction
Ukrainian rescuers evacuate civilians and pets in the Kherson Oblast following the dam destruction. Credit: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.
Ukraine has evacuated 19 of its citizens for specialized treatment and rehabilitation abroad, the Ministry of Health said.

“Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the European Commission and other international partners has continued to organize evacuation for Ukrainian citizens who have suffered from the war and require medical treatment and rehabilitation. This week, 19 Ukrainians were evacuated,” the ministry informed.

Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway will treat 18 adult patients who sustained mine-explosion injuries or have oncological diseases from Kyiv and Kropyvnytskyi, and Switzerland will provide medical assistance to a child.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Embassy evacuated 362 Ukrainian citizens, including a significant number of women and 86 children from Tel Aviv over the span of two days amid the escalating Israel-Palestine war.

Ukraine evacuates 107 women and 23 children from Israel on second Ukrainian evacuation flight

The evacuations took place on two flights, one on 14 October with 207 citizens and the other on 16 October with 155 citizens, according to the reports by the Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel. Among the first flight’s passengers were 63 children, while the second flight evacuated 23 more children and had 107 women out of the total of 155 evacuees.

