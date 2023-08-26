Russian authorities force Ukrainians to return to frontline areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Russian authorities in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast of Ukraine are forcing residents to return to previously evacuated settlements on the front line, aiming to use them as “human shields,” Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported.

Russians have begun to relocate residents of Tokmak and Vasylivka, who had previously been deported to Berdiansk. Russian authorities also announced reopening schools near the frontline despite deploying the Russian army in school buildings.

The official Russian explanation for military presence in schools is to provide additional security for children. “However, in reality, the vacant floors are used by combat units of the Russian Armed Forces,” the National Resistance Center said.

Previously, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported that Russia had prepared a “development plan” for the temporarily occupied Mariupol, which aims to increase its population by about 300,000 people through migration from Russia.

