Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian authorities force Ukrainians to return to frontline areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

byIryna Voichuk
26/08/2023
1 minute read
russian forced deportation adoption ukrainian children
Credit: UkrInform
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Russian authorities in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast of Ukraine are forcing residents to return to previously evacuated settlements on the front line, aiming to use them as “human shields,” Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported.

Russians have begun to relocate residents of Tokmak and Vasylivka, who had previously been deported to Berdiansk. Russian authorities also announced reopening schools near the frontline despite deploying the Russian army in school buildings.

The official Russian explanation for military presence in schools is to provide additional security for children. “However, in reality, the vacant floors are used by combat units of the Russian Armed Forces,” the National Resistance Center said.

Previously, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported that Russia had prepared a “development plan” for the temporarily occupied Mariupol, which aims to increase its population by about 300,000 people through migration from Russia.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts