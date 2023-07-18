Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Loud blasts rock occupied Crimea

byOlena Mukhina
2023/07/18 - 22:22
Loud explosions have been heard in the occupied city of Feodosia in Crimea, RFE/RL has reported, citing Russian Telegram channels.

“Feodosia. 16.45. A powerful explosion. Reportedly, air defense is working,” pro-Russian blogger Alexander Talipov writes on his Telegram channel.

Furthermore, another Russian Telegram channel “Zhest Krym Simferopol Sevastopol” has reported that several blasts occurred in Sovetske town, located 60 km from Feodosia.

On 18 July, Kremlin-installed proxy head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said Russian air defense had shot nine drones and neuralized 19 over the occupied peninsula.

