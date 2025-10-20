Zelenskyy: If Ukraine cedes territory now, it will lose voice in shaping its future

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautioned that accepting unfavorable territorial terms could result in Ukraine being sidelined from further negotiations.





Trump later



Zelenskyy, however, The president's remarks came after Trump communicated Putin's demands to him during 17 October meeting following a phone call with the Russian president on 16 October: Russia is insisting Ukraine renounce Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, according to Zelenskyy.Trump later denied pressuring Ukrainian president to surrender all of Donetsk Oblast, telling reporters aboard Air Force One on 19 October that the region should remain divided along current "frozen" lines.Zelenskyy, however, maintained that Ukraine's stance has not shifted—Kyiv will not recognize Ukrainian territories as part of Russia. He said he conveyed this position to Trump, who heard it.

Zelenskyy describes pressure to accept "bad territorial solution"

Speaking to journalists following the talks, Zelenskyy described the dynamic he observed. If Ukraine accepts what he called a "bad territorial solution," other parties will attempt to resolve remaining issues without Kyiv at the table, LB.ua reports.

He pointed to ceasefire discussions as evidence, noting that American officials repeated Russian narratives about Ukrainian intentions during any pause in fighting.

"In our conversation about ceasefire, they [American officials] again retold the Russian story that we supposedly will be preparing for an offensive, that supposedly we can't be given a pause.

I say to them: 'I just don't quite understand how we would violate the security guarantees signed with you if we have a real end to the war?'" Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, the sources of The Washington Post claimed that Putin suggested giving up parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts in exchange for full control of Donetsk.

However, these claims appear questionable since Russia would be unlikely to deoccupy areas serving as a land bridge to occupied Crimea. The sources may have misunderstood Putin's comments, possibly meaning Moscow would not demand the portions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson that Ukraine still controls.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy stated after his Trump meeting that Russia's position remains unclear, saying "there is no clear position yet."

Russia has failed to capture either Donetsk or Luhansk completely while the initial invasion began in 2014 but front lines have remained largely static for the past year.

Zelenskyy argues Putin seeks symbolic victory, not regional development

Addressing the rationale behind Russian territorial demands, Zelenskyy argued that Putin's insistence on Donbas administrative borders stems from a desire to demonstrate victory rather than genuine interest in the region.

He drew comparisons to Crimea, noting it has not been developed despite the absence of active hostilities there.

"He wants to show that he won the war, and for this he needs the administrative borders of Donbas," Zelenskyy said.

He also questioned what would prevent Russia from advancing again in a few years.

"It's such a system there in Russia that constantly returns to war," Zelenskyy said. This drives Ukraine's insistence on security guarantees as the primary concern.

Zelenskyy confronts US envoy over Russian referendum narrative

The Ukrainian president also recounted his exchange with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, who raised the issue of Donetsk Oblast.

Zelenskyy challenged what he called a "deceptive impression" created by Russian claims of referendums among Russian-speaking populations, noting that occupation preceded any such votes by a decade, as the initial invasion had started in 2014.

Zelenskyy posed a hypothetical to Witkoff: if Ukraine amended its constitution tomorrow to include two Russian oblasts, would Russia withdraw from those territories?

Witkoff echoes Kremlin narratives on Ukraine

Witkoff has previously echoed Russian propaganda narratives about Ukraine's eastern regions. During a March interview with Tucker Carlson, he claimed referendums showed overwhelming majorities in Russian-speaking regions wanted Russian rule—narratives Western governments have consistently rejected as sham votes.

He was unable to name the four disputed regions—Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson—during the interview. His comments sparked controversy within the US administration and among allies, with several Republicans calling National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to complain.

Moscow rejects frozen front line proposal

Meanwhile, Moscow's response to recent diplomatic moves came through Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Russia's position on freezing front lines for negotiations hasn't changed, he told Interfax. The topic has come up repeatedly in Russian-American contacts, with Moscow giving consistent answers each time.

According to BBC Russian service, Russia continues demanding Ukrainian forces withdraw from territories it seeks to occupy, referring to Ukrainian-controlled parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Back in November 2024, Peskov stated Russia rejects ending the war through a frozen front line that is now proposed by Trump.