Zelenskyy rejects Putin’s alleged “Donetsk‑for‑peace” offer reported by Washington Post

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected any suggestion Ukraine would surrender territory, as his statement appeared on the next day after a Washington Post report claimed that Putin had allegedly offered to withdraw from occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts if Ukraine surrendered full control of Donetsk Oblast. The supposed proposal, likely a misinterpretation of Putin’s words on the American side, drew no direct response from Zelenskyy, who said in his evening address that Ukraine will give nothing to the aggressor and will forget nothing.

This comes as US President Trump continues to push for talks between Kyiv and Moscow, allegedly to end the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since taking office in January, Trump has not imposed any new sanctions on Russia. Instead, in August he received Putin in Alaska, undermining efforts to isolate Russia internationally.

Ukraine will offer “nothing” to aggressor, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine has never wanted war and has repeatedly sought peace. He said Ukraine previously accepted a full ceasefire, proposed ways to stop Russian attacks on land, at sea, and in the air, and engaged in diplomacy to end the violence. But, he said, Russia deliberately blocks every effort to stop the war.

“This war continues only because Moscow doesn’t want to end it,” Zelenskyy stated, accusing Russia of manipulating negotiations, stalling talks, and increasing aerial terror and frontline assaults.

The Ukrainian President stressed the need for long-term cooperation and concrete results from Europe — both in the short and long term. He said daily communication with European leaders is ongoing to maintain a joint stance on effective pressure against Russia.

“We won’t give anything to the aggressor, and we won’t forget anything,” Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

He added that Russia, as it stands now, is a long-term threat.

Report claims Putin offered partial pullout if Ukraine surrenders Donetsk

Earlier, the Washington Post reported that, according to its sources, Russian leader Vladimir Putin allegedly told US President Trump he would consider pulling Russian troops from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts if Ukraine handed over the rest of Donetsk Oblast.

"Some White House officials portrayed that as progress, according to one of the two senior officials, who was briefed on the Putin call," WP wrote.

However, Russia has been consistent in its demands of Ukraine's de facto capitulation since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. The occupied part of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts serve as a land bridge, connecting Russia to occupied Crimea, and it is highly unlikely that Russia would exit occupied territories unless forced militarily. The claim by the unnamed official is likely a misinterpretation of Putin’s words. More likely, he might have suggested stopping demanding that Ukraine surrender the non-occupied parts of the two regions and surrender only Donetsk Oblast.