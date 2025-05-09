Support us on Patreon
Trump calls for 30-day unconditional truce in Ukraine, threatens new sanctions on Russia

In an 8 May phone call, Zelenskyy told Trump Ukraine is ready to halt fighting immediately and awaits Russia’s unconditional agreement to join the ceasefire.
09/05/2025
Donald Trump (L) and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) at the meeting in Vatican on 26 April 2025. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskyy Official
After a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US leader Donald Trump renewed his demand for an immediate halt to hostilities in the Russo-Ukrainian war, calling for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. In a post on Truth Social on 8 May, he stated: “Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The US calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.”

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Trump has not been a consistent ally of Ukraine. In March, he temporarily suspended critical intelligence support to Kyiv. On 17 April, Washington proposed a peace plan that included recognizing Ukraine’s Crimea as part of Russia. The plan also threatened to end US sanctions on Moscow and cut off all aid, including intelligence, if Ukraine did not agree swiftly. This amounted to a serious risk that the US might abandon Kyiv altogether.

Trump warned that “if the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions.”

Trump emphasized the human cost of the ongoing war, once again equating the losses of Ukraine’s defenders with those of the Russian invaders.

 

Thousands of young soldiers are dying on a weekly basis, and everybody should want it to STOP. I do, and the United States of America does, also.

He also said he is “available on a moment’s notice” to help mediate if needed.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to cease fire immediately

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who spoke with Trump by phone on the evening of 8 May, said Ukraine is prepared to implement the 30-day ceasefire right away. The phone call on 8 May marked the first direct contact between Trump and Zelenskyy since 26 April, when the two met in person at the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome. That meeting had been their first since a dispute in the Oval Office.

“Ukraine is ready to begin the 30-day ceasefire even starting today. We await Russia’s agreement with this proposal,” he said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine remains “ready for negotiations in any format,” but emphasized that “Russia must demonstrate the seriousness of its intentions to end the war by starting with a full and unconditional ceasefire.”

Zelenskyy confirmed Trump expressed support for ending the war and “is ready to help.” The two leaders agreed to maintain further contact following the call.

 

