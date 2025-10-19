Trump threw maps, cursed at Zelenskyy while demanding Ukraine cede Donbas to Russia – FT

US President Donald Trump reportedly pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept Russian demands for territorial concessions during a “volatile” meeting at the White House on Friday, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin could “destroy” Ukraine if no agreement is reached, according to the Financial Times.

Ukraine has repeatedly rejected Russian demands to cede territory, including Donbas, warning that any concessions would be temporary since Russia has consistently said it wants to control all of Ukraine. The White House meeting underscored the gap between Trump’s willingness to entertain Moscow’s proposals and Kyiv’s focus on defending sovereignty and maintaining territorial integrity.

People familiar with the meeting told the Financial Times that the encounter repeatedly escalated into shouting, with Trump cursing and at one point tossing aside maps of the Ukrainian frontline.

He reportedly insisted that Ukraine surrender the remainder of the Donbas region to Moscow, echoing talking points Putin reportedly made during a call with Trump the day before.

The Donbas region, comprising Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, has been partially occupied by Russian-backed separatists since 2014 and was further targeted by Russia during its full-scale invasion in 2022, though large areas remain under Ukrainian control.

Trump’s comments follow a broader push by Washington to end the conflict, including efforts to mediate a resolution between Kyiv and Moscow. In recent weeks, the White House has signaled interest in negotiating a freeze of front lines and exploring potential compromises, while also coordinating with European allies on military and economic support for Ukraine.

European officials briefed on the discussions said Zelenskyy was able to steer Trump toward endorsing a freeze of the current front lines, but the meeting underscored the unpredictability of the US president’s stance on the war, the Financial Times reported.

Zelenskyy and his team had visited the White House seeking long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, which Trump ultimately declined to provide.

In a televised appearance on Sunday, Trump said he expected Russia to retain some territory, noting that Putin had “won certain property.”

European officials said Trump’s repetition of Putin’s rhetoric during the meeting dampened hopes that he could be persuaded to increase support for Kyiv, according to the Financial Times.