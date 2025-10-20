Russia’s terror strike injures mother and two children as drone hits family home in Kharkiv Oblast

Russia launched a terror strike across Ukraine overnight, directly hitting a family home in Kharkiv Oblast and trapping residents inside as fire engulfed the building.

The Russian assault on 20 October left civilians wounded, homes destroyed, and thousands without power across multiple Ukrainian regions. These attacks are designed to terrorize the population and deprive civilians of essential services.

Russian forces targeted residential areas, energy infrastructure, and railway facilities during the night.

The destroyed family home in Orilka, Kharkiv Oblast, hit by a Russian drone on 20 October. Photos: Kharkiv Regional military administration

Russia launches three missiles and 60 drones

The attack involved three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and approximately 60 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), with around 40 identified as Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted or suppressed 38 enemy drones by 9 a.m. across northern, southern, and eastern regions. However, the three ballistic missiles and 20 attack drones struck 12 separate locations. Several drones remained in Ukrainian airspace at the time of reporting.

Kharkiv Oblast: family injured in drone strike on their home

A mother suffered serious injuries and her two daughters went into acute shock after a Russian drone struck their home in Orilka, eastern Kharkiv Oblast, while the family was inside, trapping them as fire engulfed the building.

The 42-year-old woman remains hospitalized with serious injuries following the morning drone attack on her home in Orilka, Lozova district, according to Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov.

Her daughters, aged 11 and 19, and her husband, aged 52, are receiving treatment for acute stress reactions.

Rescuers work to extinguish flames at a destroyed private home in Orilka, Kharkiv Oblast, after it was hit by a Russian drone strike on 20 October. Photos: State emergency service (SES)

Chernihiv Oblast: Russia hits energy infrastructure

Russian forces struck an energy facility in Nizhyn district, northeastern Ukraine, twice within 24 hours, with the second attack occurring Monday morning, according to Chernihivoblenergo. The strikes left 2,700 customers without electricity.

Power engineers have been working to restore service since the evening attack, but the company described the damage as "very extensive."

Chernihivoblenergo stated they are "doing everything to restore service to our customers as quickly as possible, although it is not easy." Emergency restoration work continues at the site, with information about potential casualties still being verified.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: civilian homes damaged

Russian Shahed drones struck Synelnykove district in eastern Ukraine during the night, igniting a fire in a five-story residential building, according to Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Vladyslav Haivanenko.

The attack damaged shops and a cultural center, though no casualties were reported. The State Emergency Service confirmed that rescuers extinguished all fires.

Russian forces also deployed FPV drones and artillery against Nikopol and Pokrovsk community, damaging four private houses, six outbuildings, and power lines, according to regional authorities.

Ukrainian rescuers battle fires in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, after Russian drones struck a five-story residential building and destroyed shops on the night of 20 October. Photos: State emergency service (SES)

Sumy Oblast: railway disrupted, residential areas shelled

The attack damaged railway infrastructure, causing delays across multiple train routes in northeastern Sumy Oblast, according to Ukrzaliznytsia, state-owned railway company.

Russian forces also conducted 58 separate attacks on populated areas across 11 communities in Sumy Oblast over a 24-hour period, according to the Regional Military Administration. A private residence in Boromlya sustained damage during the night. The Regional Military Administration confirmed no fatalities as of the morning of 20 October.