Russian aerial bombs hit Zaporizhzhia district kindergarten, injure two civilians

Russian forces struck the Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided aerial bombs on 18 October, injuring two people and destroying civilian infrastructure, according to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The attack involved at least four aerial bomb strikes on a settlement in the district, the administration reports. A residential building was destroyed and a fire broke out covering 100 square meters. Rescue workers extinguished the blaze.

The blast wave and debris damaged other private homes and a kindergarten building. An administrative building was also destroyed in the strikes.

The two injured residents — a 53-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman — refused hospitalization, according to the regional administration.

The attack on Polohiv district follows another Russian strike earlier on 18 October in Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, where three people were wounded.

Russia launches daily attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure, destroying homes, schools, hospitals, and critical facilities. These strikes on non-military targets constitute war crimes under international humanitarian law.