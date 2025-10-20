Journalists in Ukraine face same mortal danger as soldiers, and 30 of them remain in Russian captivity, says official at OSCE

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale war, 112 Ukrainian and foreign journalists have been detained or taken hostage by Russian or pro-Russian forces. Ukrainian Permanent Representative to international organizations Yury Vitrenko said this at the OSCE headqurters in Vienna, according to UkrInform.

At the same time, Russia has increased its propaganda budget for next year by 54%.

The organization held the event “Journalist Safety in Times of Conflict: Protecting Independence and Supporting the Recovery of Ukrainian Media", where Ukrainian official announced the numbers.

Through the lens of blood

“Currently, some 30 Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian prisons simply for doing their jobs,” Vitrenko continued.

He added that journalists during wartime perform work as perilous as soldiers or medics: documenting events, informing the world, and often putting their own lives in jeopardy.

Weapons of deception

For instance, in recent weeks, French photojournalist Anthony Lallikhan was killed by a Russian drone near Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast while wearing a vest labeled “Press.”

“We honor the memory of Anthony Lallikhan and all Ukrainian and international journalists who have lost their lives in Ukraine,” Vitrenko said.

Since Russia’s aggression began in 2014, at least 97 media workers have died. Vitrenko also highlighted the brutal murder of Viktoriya Roshchyna, killed in Russian captivity.

Targeted for truth: propaganda and persecution

Vitrenko stressed that Russia persecutes journalists everywhere, including in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, and called for holding Russia accountable for crimes against media workers.

“Our joint commitments, including the 2018 Milan Resolution on journalist safety, must not remain just words on paper,” he said.

He added that due to "Russia’s genocidal war," protecting journalists and ensuring accountability for crimes against them became critically important for Ukraine and Europe.