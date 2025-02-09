Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1081: Russia prepares for extended war

Exclusives

Military bases now key focus as Ukraine’s deep-strike drone strike strategy shifts. Defense forces executed 66 successful strikes against Russian military bases, oil hubs and arms factories during a four-month air assault campaign.

Military

Russia prepares nine-month offensive against Ukraine, says military expert. Despite suffering unsustainable losses in equipment and personnel, Russian forces maintain overwhelming numerical superiority on Ukraine’s front lines.

Lieutenant General Havryliuk: Russia recruits 427,000 soldiers into its army in 2024. Russia adds 427,000 soldiers in 2024 but faces force reduction as monthly casualties exceed 40,000 troops, despite ongoing mobilization and wartime economy transition.

Forbes: Ukraine captures two Kursk villages as Russian, North Korean troops take a break. The Siversk Operational Tactical Group seized Kolmakov and Fanaseevka while Russian and North Korean forces paused to rotate exhausted units after losing 20,000 troops.

Ukrainian 28th brigade downs Russian Su-25 in Donetsk Oblast in rare interception. The last time, Ukrainian forces downed such a plane in 2024.

Frontline report: Russian forces suffer tremendous losses due to poor planing in failed Donetsk offensive. A catastrophic tactical error left Russian troops exposed on low ground and fragmented by river crossings, leading to the death of a battalion commander and collapse of a major offensive operation.

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine’s new military laser burns through metal, downs Russian drones. Ukraine unveils metal-burning laser weapon system for downing Russian drones, with successful trials showing effectiveness at ranges exceeding two kilometers in latest military innovation.

TWZ: Ukraine copies Israel’s deadliest pager trick — explosive FPV goggles found in Russia. In September 2024, Israel used explosive-laden pagers to kill two dozen Hezbollah fighters. Now, Russian investigators report finding similar sabotage devices hidden in FPV drone goggles bound for their military.

NHK: North Korea built a drone with Russian help, mass production starts this year. A growing alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang is taking shape as North Korea, with Russian support, moves to mass-produce a newly developed drone, Japan’s NHK reports.

Ukraine aims for AI supremacy through production of drone swarms tech and battlefield analytics. Ukraine’s ambitious push into artificial intelligence extends beyond battlefields to healthcare and education, marking a comprehensive effort to transform the war-torn nation into a global technology leader.

It’s all a Mirage: France shows Ukrainian pilots mastering warplanes (Photo). French army’s official X handle offered a glimpse of how Ukrainian pilots are flying their renowned warplanes

French military releases footage of Ukrainian Mirage 2000 training. French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu confirmed the delivery of Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine, initially planned for early 2025.

International

Pentagon chief to attend Ramstein, promote “peace through strength”. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth is slated to travel to Europe, telling it to step up

Reuters: Ukraine prioritizes security guarantees ahead of potential Trump-Putin meeting. “It is important for people to understand that Ukraine is negotiating, not accepting ultimatums from Russia,” President Zelenskyy said.

Political and Legal Developments

USAID shutdown creates opportunity for Russian money to enter Ukrainian media space, threatening freedom of speech. USAID shutdown imperils Ukraine’s independent media sector, with over 50% of grant-funded outlets facing imminent closure, threatening decades of progress in press freedom and democratic values.

Bloomberg: US may lose its top sanctions trophy—$ 300 million Russian superyacht. Complex ownership claims threaten the Justice Department’s biggest sanctions victory, as prosecutors fight in Manhattan court to keep a seized Russian superyacht costing taxpayers $750,000 a month.

Russian oil falls below $ 60 as budget set at $ 69. The Kremlin’s war spending in Ukraine relies heavily on revenue from Urals crude, but US sanctions have disrupted the market.

Ukraine to introduce new military contracts to volunteers under draft age amid manpower shortage. This comes as Ukraine faces pressure from the US to lower the draft age from 25 to 18.

New Developments

War in Ukraine has better prepared Russia for NATO attack. Russia’s military threat to NATO has intensified despite heavy losses in Ukraine, with Moscow launching systematic attacks on Alliance infrastructure while expanding its defense industry and forging new military partnerships.

Putin strengthens war position as West misreads Kremlin’s true intentions, say experts. Experts warn Putin seeks military victory in Ukraine rather than peace, viewing potential Trump talks as diplomatic tool while awaiting Western support to erode.

Russia expands armed forces by 100,000 troops while arming North Korea, Zelenskyy warns. Russia’s military expansion of 100,000 troops and growing cooperation with North Korea signals Putin’s preparation for an extended war.

Zelenskyy urges US allies to shield Ukraine’s trillion-dollar titanium, uranium resources. President Zelenskyy seeks a strategic alliance with the United States to defend Ukraine’s vast mineral wealth, aiming to prevent Russian exploitation and bolster national security.

Reuters: Ukraine offers mineral partnership to US, not just “giving away” deposits. President Zelenskyy proposed a partnership that would give Americans priority access to minerals due to their biggest military aid, while warning that Moscow could share occupied resources with North Korea and Iran.

