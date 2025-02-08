War in Ukraine has better prepared Russia for NATO attack

Russia’s substantial losses in its war against do not mean that Moscow has become weak enough to no longer pose a threat to NATO countries, Business Insider reports.

In December, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Russia was waging not a covert but an open war against NATO countries. Rutte’s claims came after an OSCE report revealed that since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia carried out approximately 150 attacks on NATO countries. These include cyberattacks on railways, hospitals, GPS systems, and water supplies.

The report emphasizes that Russia has repeatedly threatened NATO and is now operating on a wartime footing—rebuilding and modernizing its army, ramping up weapons production, and even forging alliances with nations hostile to the West.

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s former foreign minister, told the journalists that Russia has resumed tank production and established drone manufacturing. He also stressed that the Russian army has now gained extensive experience in large-scale modern warfare, whereas Western militaries remain primarily focused on counterterrorism rather than preparing for a major war against a near-peer adversary.

“I would probably say that Russia is probably more dangerous than it has ever been,” Landsbergis said.

Keir Giles, a senior consultant at Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasia program, noted that Russia has repeatedly convinced itself of its own invincibility before attacking its neighbors. This, he warned, means Moscow could launch an assault on NATO without fully grasping the devastating consequences it would face.

He also pointed out that heavy troop losses do not deter Russia from aggression, as the Kremlin considers human lives a cheap resource.

Meanwhile, US European Command chief General Christopher Cavoli reminded that while Russia has suffered significant losses in ground forces during its war against Ukraine, its air force and navy remain largely intact. Moreover, its military-industrial complex continues to expand production.

“The narrative that Russia has depleted is the most dangerous one. Honestly, I think that Russia is not just not depleted. I think that it’s clearly on the warpath,” said Landbergis.

The former Lithuanian minister noted that his country is preparing for a time when Russia seeks a pretext to attack Europe—something Estonia is also bracing for. Both nations now plan to allocate 5% of their GDP to defense, a proportionally larger share than the US.

“We need to prepare, and the most dangerous times are up ahead,” stressed Landsbergis.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that any suggestions that the Alliance could operate without the US did not work.

Rutte explained that the situation in Ukraine is not just a war between Ukraine and Russia but a broader geopolitical issue. He pointed out that countries like China, North Korea, and Iran are aligned with Russia, further complicating the situation. He noted that NATO’s combined potential is 20 times larger than that of the Russian economy. Collectively, the Alliance is capable of defending its territory, including the US.

