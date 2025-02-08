Support us on Patreon
It’s all a Mirage: France shows Ukrainian pilots mastering warplanes (Photo)

French army’s official X handle offered a glimpse of how Ukrainian pilots are flying their renowned warplanes
byLesia Dubenko
08/02/2025
Ukrainian pilots mastering Mirage 2000-5 jets
France continues to support Ukraine, this time by helping Ukrainians master their world-famous jetfighters, Mirage 2000-5.

The footage was demonstrated by the French army’s official handle on X.

“Mission accomplished! Another step in supporting the armed forces 🇺🇦 with the transformation of personnel on Mirage 2000-5 by the armies 🇫🇷. Concrete illustration of the determination 🇫🇷 to support
@DefenceU in all environments,” the tweet reads.

On 6 February, France delivered the first batch of Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine, a delivery that was announced last year.

Earlier, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine was scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

According to French media, the first batch of Mirage 2000-5 jets, which France plans to provide to Ukraine, will include three planes.

President Emmanuel Macron previously announced that France would organize six-month pilot training courses for operating the Mirage 2000-5, starting in the summer of 2024.

Since the start of the full-scale war on 24 February 2022, Ukraine has received MiG-29 Fulcrums from Poland and Slovakia and F-16 fighting falcons from the Netherlands and Denmark. Mirage 2000-5 is the latest contribution.

