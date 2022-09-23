Russia to conscript 1,2 million people for war against Ukraine

Russian authorities plan to conscript 1.2 million people for the “partial mobilization” for the war against Ukraine, Meduza has learned from a source close to one of Russia’s federal ministries.

A source noted that authorities “recommended keeping recruitments to a minimum” in regional capitals. Instead, the government is conscripting people “in rural areas, where there’s no media, no opposition, and more support (for the war).” Additionally, another source close to Moscow’s leadership told that up to 16,000 people from the capital are slated to be drafted.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announced mobilization on September 21, Russia Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that a total of 300,000 reserve troops would be called up. The official number of people to be drafted is indicated in the classified seventh paragraph of Putin’s official decree.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov denied that Russia plans to conscript 1.2 million people and called it “another lie.”

