Russia loses five times more troops than Ukraine on the southern front – Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister

Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine. Facebook profile photo.

Russia lost 5.3 times more troops than Ukraine on the southern front (in Zaporizhzhia and Berdiansk directions) over the past week, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Maliar, wrote on Telegram.

According to Hanna Maliar, the ratio of casualties in the two operationally strategic groups of Ukrainian troops currently advancing in eastern and southeastern Ukraine has not been in Russia’s favor within the last week.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine), Russian losses are 8,73 times higher than those of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar claimed.

“We have suffered many times fewer losses throughout the war,” Hanna Maliar said. “I would like to remind you that during the war, neither side publishes accurate data on its losses because the enemy can use this information to predict further actions of the adversary on the battlefield.”

Over the past week, Russia’s disinformation campaign regarding Ukraine’s losses during the counteroffensive has intensified, Hanna Maliar claimed.

“The goal is to demoralize and create panic,” Maliar said. “During the counteroffensive, the Ukrainian army suffered many times fewer losses compared to the occupiers, despite Russian fakes to the contrary.”

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, as of 14 June 2023, Russia lost 217,330 troops killed in action.

As of June 2023, Ukraine has lost equipment at a rate three times lower than Russia in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the visually confirmed losses tracker Oryx; its tank losses are even lower: one-fourth of Russia’s. However, in some categories, Ukraine’s losses are roughly 2x.

While these indicators give only an approximate assessment of the actual extent of Russian and Ukrainian military equipment losses in the war in Ukraine, the proportion is relevant to describe the real-life situation, as both sides share footage of destroyed equipment extensively.

Tags: Russia, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian losses, Ukraine, Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023, Ukrainian losses