North Korean M1989 Koksan long-range self-propelled artillery spotted in Russia

This weapon can pose a significant threat as a counter-battery weapon that can reach the firing positions of Ukrainian long-range artillery.
byBenjamin Looijen
14/11/2024
2 minute read
The North-Korean M-1978 Koksan, photo via Bayraktar_1love/Twitter.
A North Korean long-range 170 mm M1989 Koksan self-propelled artillery system was spotted in Russia.

This 170mm self-propelled howitzer’s range of up to 60 kilometers could allow Russian forces to strike Ukrainian artillery positions from beyond the reach of return fire. The transfer demonstrates North Korea’s willingness to openly support Russia’s military operations despite international sanctions, in addition to the fact that North Korea has been sending troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Photographs showcasing the artillery system on a rail car have been shared by Russian media, and are circulating on social media. The exact location and time of the photo are unknown. However, it is possible that the photo was taken in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, as OSINT researchers have suggested.

Ukrainian partisans have previously claimed that Russian artillerymen were training on North Korean self-propelled artillery systems.

The vehicle on the railroad platform has the appropriate silhouette and characteristic pattern of the five-rollers tracked chassis of the M1989 Koksan self-propelled howitzer.

Technical specifications

As noted by Militarnyi, this artillery system uses a rather unique 170-mm caliber, which, in combination with a long barrel, provides a long range.

According to available data, the range of conventional shells fired from this system reaches 40 kilometers, while for active-reactive ammunition this figure is close to 60 kilometers. The rate of fire is 1-2 shots every 5 minutes.

The M-1978 Koksan, photo via Wikimedia.
This range exceeds the capabilities of Russian cannon artillery, which can only be matched by the Soviet 203-mm 2C7 Peon cannon with active-reactive projectiles.

The M1989 Koksan is a code name for a North Korean 40-ton self-propelled artillery system that was first seen at a parade in the city of Koksan in 1989. It is a development of the M1978 system, which was developed in the 1970s.

Usage as counter-battery weapon

The Koksan self-propelled artillery system is a model of a “strategic” North Korean weapon that was developed before the advent of missile weapons as a means of delivering deep artillery strikes on the South Korean capital across the demarcation line, the conditional “border” between the two republics.

An early version of the M1978 was already used in combat during the Iran-Iraq war on the side of Iran. Their combat debut took place in January 1987 during the Kerbala-5 operation near Basra. The Koksa were used for massive artillery attacks, including the use of full-range rocket-propelled grenades.

Today, this weapon can pose a significant threat as a counter-battery weapon that can reach the firing positions of Ukrainian long-range artillery, including PzH2000, CAESAR, and 2C22 Bohdan.

In addition, the emergence of these systems in Russian service will give them access to an arsenal of 170-mm ammunition, which has remained unused in North Korea’s warehouses until recently.

