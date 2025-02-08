Reuters: Ukraine offers mineral partnership to US, not just “giving away” deposits

In an interview to Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine seeks a partnership with the United States rather than surrendering control of its mineral deposits.

The proposal comes in response to President Donald Trump’s proposal to secure access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals in exchange for continued US military support.

Ukraine possesses Europe’s largest reserves of titanium, crucial for aviation and space industries, with significant deposits located in northwestern Ukraine, away from the conflict zone. Ukraine also holds substantial uranium deposits, essential for nuclear energy and weapons production. Many of these deposits are located near frontlines or in Russian-occupied territories in eastern and southern Ukraine.

“This is very rich land. This does not mean that we are giving it away to anyone, even to strategic partners. We are talking about partnership … Let’s develop this together, make money, and most importantly, it’s about the security of the Western world,” Zelenskyy told Reuters.

According to the president, less than 20% of Ukraine’s mineral resources, including approximately half of its rare earth deposits, are currently under Russian occupation.

The Ukrainian leader stated that the US should have priority among Ukraine’s partners in resource extraction, given that they have provided the largest volume of military assistance. However, he explicitly ruled out simply “giving away” Ukraine’s minerals.

The initiative is part of Ukraine’s broader “victory plan” introduced last autumn, aimed at strengthening its position for potential negotiations. Zelenskyy warned that Moscow might grant access to these resources to its allies North Korea and Iran if they remain under Russian control.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is not just grabbing them (minerals) along with the land, he is already thinking about how to get other partners in his alliance – North Korea, Iran … and he will give them access,” Zelenskyy said.

The discussions between Kyiv and Washington also include plans to use Ukraine’s underground gas storage facilities for US liquefied natural gas.

“We’re ready and willing to have contracts for LNG supplies to Ukraine. And of course, we will be a hub for the whole of Europe,” Zelenskyy stated.

This development comes as Russian forces continue to make advances in eastern Ukraine, while Kyiv faces challenges with troop numbers and concerns over future international weapons supplies.

On 7 February, Donald Trump announced his intention to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week (February 10-16). Trump stated he plans to discuss Ukraine’s rare earth minerals in exchange for US support.

