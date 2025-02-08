Support us on Patreon
Putin strengthens war position as West misreads Kremlin’s true intentions, say experts

xperts warn Putin seeks military victory in Ukraine rather than peace, viewing potential Trump talks as diplomatic tool while awaiting Western support to erode.
byOlena Mukhina
08/02/2025
Returning Russians contribute up to 1/3 of Russian GDP growth - Bloomberg
The Red Square in Moscow, Russia. St. Basil’s Cathedral and the Kremlin. Photo: Depositphotos
Moscow has little motivation to scale back its aggression against Ukraine—on the contrary, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin may feel he is nearing a military victory, say experts, according to the Associated Press.

US President Donald Trump has many times expressed his intention to end the war in Ukraine quickly, claiming he could achieve a peace deal even before taking office. However, it did not happen. Recently, he has announced meetings and negotiations with Ukraine, Russia, and “various parties.” It remains uncertain, though, how he plans to convince Moscow to enter peace talks. Reports suggest he may consider an agreement that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity and halts US aid to the country.

The report notes that Russian forces are making steady progress on the front lines, the Russian economy has yet to collapse, and internal repression has eliminated dissent that could pressure Putin to end the war.

Former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö observed that while Putin thinks “systematically,” Donald Trump seeks “quick” solutions, acting like a businessman. This fundamental difference may prevent them from reaching any agreement. Instead, the report suggests, Putin will likely continue strengthening Russia’s military position while eroding the political will of both Kyiv and the West.

Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat in Geneva who resigned after the beginning of Russia’s all-out war on Ukraine, believes Putin is waiting for the moment when Trump loses interest in Ukraine and shifts his focus elsewhere.

Former UK Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow warns that even if Moscow enters negotiations, it will not signal a willingness for real compromise. Russia’s negotiation strategy, he says, is, in fact, “what’s mine is mine. And what’s yours is up for negotiation.”

Bondarev agrees, emphasizing that for Putin, talks are merely a tool to gain concessions without fighting. He finds it “strange” that Western leaders still fail to grasp the Kremlin’s tactics. In his view, Putin would likely welcome a meeting with Trump, as it would reinforce Russia’s image as a global power after nearly three years of international isolation, but the Kremlin would offer little in return.

