Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1037: Ukrainian forces capture first North Korean prisoner of war

Exclusives

Our secret Christmas lives: Euromaidan Press team opens family albums. From outlawed carols in the USSR to festive community halls in Canada, Euromaidan Press journalists reveal how their families kept Ukrainian Christmas alive through borders and generations.

Now, polls show Ukrainians want peace talks with Russia. But red lines stand. Gallup data shows a strategic shift, with 52% of Ukrainians backing peace talks. At the same time, a New Europe Center survey reveals that 74.5% firmly reject any reduction in Ukraine’s military capabilities, a key Russian demand.

Military

Ukrainians capture first North Korean POW, military says. A Ukrainian military source has shared a photo of a Pyonguand soldier captured in Russia’s Kursk Oblast by SOF.

Frontline report: Ukrainian forces decimate column of outnumbered North Korean soldiers in Kursk forest. Heat signatures in snowy terrain exposed concentrated North Korean formations to precision artillery strikes of Ukrainians, disrupting their attempts to mass forces for a breakthrough toward strategic Malaya Loknya in Kursk Oblast.

Russia shifts to mechanized assaults near Kupiansk as weather hampers Ukrainian drones. Russian forces are exploiting deteriorating weather conditions near Kupiansk to launch mechanized assaults across the Oskil River, while Ukrainian drone operators struggle with visibility and equipment losses in the changing battlefield environment.

Russia intensifies assault on critical cross-oblast supply hub in Donetsk Oblast. Russian military forces are concentrating their offensive on Velyka Novosilka, a key transit point between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts, while Ukrainian forces work to maintain defensive positions in this critical sector.

Drones target Chechnya, other north Caucasus regions in Russia (video). Russian regions of Chechnya, Ingushetia, and North Ossetia faced multiple drone strikes on 25 December morning. More drones targeted Tambov.

As of 26 DEC 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 780860 (+1540)

Tanks: 9630 (+2)

APV: 19933 (+10)

Artillery systems: 21357 (+24)

MLRS: 1256

Anti-aircraft systems: 1031

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 20971 (+63)

Cruise missiles: 3003 (+55)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 32180 (+63)

Intelligence and Technology

Captured North Korean notebook reveals live bait tactic to counter Ukrainian drones. It also has notes on how to evade Ukrainian artillery and a Birthday congratulation for a brother-in-arms.

Czech firm secretly delivers critical nuclear reactor parts to Ukraine amid Russian strikes. As Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine’s power infrastructure, Czech manufacturer Škoda JS has completed a crucial delivery of nuclear reactor components, maintaining Ukraine’s energy independence while breaking Russia’s monopoly on specialized equipment.

US tech company to pay $1,8 million for supplying potential military components to Russia. A California-based radio frequency solutions company will have to pay millions of dollars for violating export regulations by sending restricted technologies to Russian entities, that can be used for avionics or radar systems in the war with Ukraine.

International

Putin open to Slovak Fico offer to be neutral negotiation platform between Russia and Ukraine. As Ukraine prepares to cut off Russian gas transit to Europe at year’s end, Slovak pro-Russian leader Robert Fico met with Putin to explore both peace negotiations and potential transit alternatives.

Russia, Iran to cement alliance with strategic partnership deal before Trump’s inauguration. The deal, which replaces a 2001 treaty, is expected to formalize commitments to enhanced defense cooperation and joint efforts for regional and global security, according to officials from both countries.

Biden orders continued surge in weapons deliveries to Ukraine after Russia’s Christmas attacks. Outgoing US President Biden condemns the Russian aerial assault on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Ukraine to face several years of power outages following Russian strikes on infrastructure, energy expert says. Ukraine’s energy system faces 2-3 years of power restrictions due to Russian attacks, with cold weather particularly challenging for the damaged power grid, expert warns.

Ukrainian FM: Russia’s Christmas attack exposes fake peace claims coming from certain officials. This Christmas terror is Putin’s response to those who talked about an illusory Christmas truce,’ Ukraine’s Foreign Minister declared after Russia launched 170 missiles and drones at Ukrainian cities.

New Developments

Israel’s airline halts Moscow flights after Russian missile reportedly downs civilian plane. El Al suspends Moscow routes following reports that Russian missile downed civilian plane over Kazakhstan, killing 38, as investigators probe claims of blocked emergency landing attempts and GPS interference.

Russian Pantsir system likely downed Azerbaijani airliner in Kazakhstan, say Defense Express analysts.

Video evidence points to Russian air defense in Azeri passenger plane crash that killed 38. Holes in the aircraft’s tail section, combined with flight recorder data, suggests the Baku-Grozny flight may have been hit by Russian anti-aircraft fire, while attempting to land in an area during a drone attack that was allegedly intercepted by Pantsir missile systems.

Russia claims terrorist attack sank its cargo ship in Mediterranean. Russian Defense Ministry-affiliated US-sanctioned company claims a terrorist attack caused three explosions that sank its Ursa Major vessel earlier this week.

FT: Luxury brands flow into Russia through shadow markets despite EU sanctions. A thriving network of personal shoppers and cross-border resellers continues supplying Russian elites with Western luxury goods.

Ukraine open to peace talks but Russia issues ultimatums, Ukrainian parliament chair says. Ukraine’s foreign policy committee chair says Russia shows no genuine interest in peace negotiations, warns Putin may use Trump meeting to break isolation rather than pursue real talks.

Read our earlier daily review here.