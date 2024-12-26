Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Captured North Korean notebook reveals live bait tactic to counter Ukrainian drones

It also has notes on how to evade Ukrainian artillery and a Birthday congratulation for a brother-in-arms.
byVira Kravchuk
26/12/2024
2 minute read
A notebook of the killed North Korean soldier fighting alongside the Russians against Ukrainians.
A notebook of the killed North Korean soldier fighting alongside the Russians against Ukrainians. Source: Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces Command
Captured North Korean notebook reveals live bait tactic to counter Ukrainian drones

Ukrainian forces obtained a notebook of an eliminated North Korean soldier, who was fighting alongside the Russians in Kursk Oblast. It includes notes on how to counter Ukrainian drones and evade Ukrainian artillery, while also a has a Birthday message to a brother-in-arms.

In October 2024, Ukraine reported that North Korea has deployed approximately 10,000 to 12,000 troops to Russia, primarily to the Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainians captured a part of the territory. Russia cannot liberate their region since August 2024 and face significant manpower shortages due to ongoing casualties in Ukraine. By deploying North Korean troops, Moscow aims to bolster its forces without further straining its domestic military resources.

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces Command shared translated excerpts from the notebook of the North Korean soldier.

“When detecting a drone, you need to create a trio (3 people), while the one who lures the drone maintains a distance of 7 meters, and those who shoot – 10-12 meters. If the one who lures stands still, the drone will also stop its movement. At this moment, the shooter eliminates the drone,” the North Korean soldier wrote.

The notebook, authored by Private Gyeong Hong Jong, also outlines artillery evasion strategies:

“In case of getting into a shelling zone, after designating the next assembly point (for the group), you need to split into small groups and exit the shelling zone. Another method: since artillery doesn’t strike the same point twice, you can hide at the point of (previous) impact, and then exit the shelling zone.”

It contains a birthday message to a brother-in-arms, directly confirming North Korean military deployment in Russia:

“Having left my homeland, while on Russian territory, I congratulate my best friend and army brother Song Ji Myeong (Yong) on his birthday and wish him good health, December 9, 2024.”

According to Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces Command, the origin of these tactics – whether developed by North Korea or taught by Russian forces – remains unclear.

As of late December 2024, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that over 1,100 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded since their involvement began.

In addition to troop deployment, North Korea has been supplying Russia with artillery ammunition and other military supplies. In return, North Korean soldiers are reportedly compensated financially for their support.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts