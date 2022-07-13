Russo-Ukrainian War, Day 140: 50 UN states condemn Russia’s use of false narratives to justify war

50 UN states condemn Russia’s attempts to justify the war in Ukraine with false narratives. The most devastating Russian attack on Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war. Russians conduct limited and unsuccessful ground attacks in Donbas and Kharkiv and carry out air and artillery strikes in Donbas. Ukrainian forces strike more Russian ammunition depots in the south. Russia buys Iranian drones that could improve Russian aerial reconnaissance. Ukraine has joined the program of cooperation between the armies of NATO countries. Lithuania approved a 10 million euro aid package for Kyiv. The Council of the EU approved the allocation of a new macro-financial loan to Ukraine for 1 billion euros. Ukraine received $1.7 billion in grant aid from the United States. EU countries have frozen Russian assets worth 13.8 billion euros.
Daily overview — Summary report, July 12
According to military expert Stanislav Haider, as of July 12,
Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian forces have almost fully lost Bohorodychne (Soviansk direction), though the situation changes nearly every hour in the area. Another Russian attack on Krasnopillia was repulsed. Ukrainian troops keep holding Novoluhanske, have repulsed a Russian assault in the direction of Semihiria and Vuhlehirsk Thermoelectric Plant. Avdiivka and Mariinka remain under firm Ukrainian control.
South of Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine’s Armed Forces successfully repelled Russian counterattacks in the area of Pavlivka. The Dokuchaevsk-Volnovakha area saw the Russians “panicking and waiting for more reinforcements.” A little further north, in Donetsk, there is a limited advance of the Ukrainian troops.
Kharkiv Oblast. Both sides continue tactical operations near Ukraine’s state border. The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated one village, and also repelled the assaults of small Russian groups in the areas of Dementiivka and Prudianka. The Russian troops lay mines remotely in the area to block Ukraine’s potential advance.
Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians again reinforced their troops in Vasilivka and Polohy directions in order to prevent Ukraine’s further advance. The reinforcement included the tanks T-72b, T-62, the armored fighting vehicles BMD-2, the artillery pieces – towed D-30 howitzers and SPG 2S1 Gvozdika. In Enerhodar, the Russians set fire to tires and declared that they shot down a Ukrainian UAV.
Kherson Oblast. Ukraine’s main efforts remain focused on defending the regained positions at the Inhulets river west of Kherson. Russians reinforce their troops in the direction of Bilozerka-Chornobaivka expecting Ukraine’s counteroffensive. In Kherson and Nova Kakhovka, the Russian occupation forces “became nervous” after HIMARS strikes and intensified police and repressive measures.
The work of Ukrainian artillery. The Russian ammunition depots and dumps were hit in Luhansk (2x), Berdiansk, Chornobayivka, Kherson, Charivne village, Khartsyzsk, Donetsk’s districts of Kirovskyi, Petrovskyi, Leninskyi. Also, the Ukrainian troops conducted a strike on a Russian military unit in Melitopol District.
Explosions are reported in Russian-occupied Luhansk
According to Russian channels, the industrial area was hit. Detonations are heard, making it likely this was an ammunition depothttps://t.co/nktreLkqkohttps://t.co/IjBnqGJd2p pic.twitter.com/hLATuq5FCR
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 12, 2022
The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, July 12, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below.
Show the Content
Military Updates
"Neither Himars, Bayraktar, Caesar, nor Stinger make difference at the front—it is made by ordinary 🇺🇦infantryman with machine gun. It is he who is holding devastating artillery fire and enemy assaults," Yuriy Kochevenko,Officer of 95th brigade of🇺🇦forces https://t.co/0bRJiwk3BM pic.twitter.com/C4QIxTp18Y
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 12, 2022
As part of the 2022 budget process, the funds for the upgrading initiative were increased to a total of 2 billion euros for 2022. The additional funds are intended primarily to benefit Ukraine. At the same time, they will be used to finance the increased German compulsory contributions to the European Peace Facility (EPF), which in turn can be used to reimburse the EU member states for the costs of providing support to Ukraine. (as of July 12, 2022)
Lethal and Non-Lethal Military Support Services Delivered:
- 3,000 Panzerfaust 3 cartridges plus 900 grips
- 14,900 anti-tank mines
- 500 STINGER anti-aircraft missiles
- 2,700 STRELA flying fists
- 7 Panzerhaubitzen 2000 including adaptation, training and spare parts (joint project with the Netherlands)
- 21.8 million rounds of handgun ammunition
- 50 bunker fists
- 100 MG 3 machine guns with 500 spare barrels and bolts
- 100,000 hand grenades
- 5,300 explosive charges
- 100,000 meters of detonating cord and 100,000 detonators
- 350,000 detonators
- 10,500 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition
- 10 anti-drone cannons*
- 14 anti-drone sensors and jammers*
- 100 auto injectors
- 28,000 combat helmets
- 15 pallets of clothing
- 280 motor vehicles ( trucks , minibuses, SUVs)
- 100 tents
- 12 power generators
- 6 pallets of material for explosive ordnance disposal
- 125 binoculars
- 1,200 hospital beds
- 18 pallets of medical supplies, 60 surgical lights
- Protective clothing, surgical masks
- 10,000 sleeping bags
- 600 shooting glasses
- 1 radio frequency system
- 3,000 field telephones with 5,000 reels of field cord and carrying equipment
- 1 field hospital (joint project with Estonia)
- 353 night vision goggles
- 4 electronic anti-drone devices
- 165 binoculars
- Medical supplies (including rucksacks, first-aid kits)
- 38 laser range finder
- Fuel diesel and petrol (current delivery)
- 10 tons of AdBlue
- 500 pieces of wound dressings to stop bleeding
- 402,000 rations one-person packs (EPa)
- MiG-29 spare parts
- 30 armored vehicles
Lethal and non-lethal military support services in preparation/implementation:
(For security reasons, the Federal Government is refraining from providing further details, particularly on the modalities and times of the deliveries, until the handover has taken place.)
- 53,000 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition
- 8 mobile ground radars and thermal imaging devices*
- 3 self-propelled howitzers 2000
- 4,000 shots of anti-aircraft tank practice ammunition
- 10 (+10 optional) Autonomous Surface Drones*
- 14 tractor units and 14 semi-trailers*
- 2 tractors and 4 trailers*
- 43 Recon Drones*
- 1 high-frequency device incl. equipment*
- 10 protected vehicles*
- 7 jammers*
- 8 electronic anti-drone devices*
- 4 mobile, remote-controlled and protected demining devices*
- 65 refrigerators for medical supplies
- 1 vehicle decontamination point
- 54 M113 armored personnel carriers with armament (systems from Denmark, conversion financed by Germany)
- 30 GEPARD anti-aircraft tanks including around 6,000 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition*
- Air Defense System IRIS-T SLM*
- Artillery detection radar COBRA*
- 80 pickup *
- 3 MARS multiple rocket launchers with ammunition
- 100,000 first aid kits*
- 3 Armored Recovery Vehicles 2*
* It is a matter of deliveries from industry-financed from funds from the upgrading initiative. Some of the deliveries involve repair work or production is still ongoing; in addition, some training services are still provided.
Regional Updates
Number of people killed in Russian shelling of Chasiv Yar has reached 38
Among dead is a 9-year-old boy. 9 civilians were rescued, UA Emergency reports. Meanwhile, Russia calls the city's residents "nationalists" declaring ">300 nationalists destroyed" https://t.co/AYLNiDoXqL pic.twitter.com/1c8JT7VoQP
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 12, 2022
In the Donetsk Oblast, in Chasiv Yar, the bodies of 45 dead people were found, including 1 child, 9 people were rescued from the rubble, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.
In the Luhansk Oblast, armed forces of Ukraine hit the Russian air defense unit.
In the Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian invaders opened fire from the MLRS on the industrial districts. 6 fires, 4 injured, multiple buildings destroyed, fires at private enterprises and industries, cars damaged, and trees cut.
In the Sumy Oblast, the Russians shelled the territories of four communities.
In the Mykolaiv Oblast, daily attacks continue. Today, the city of Mykolaiv endured the strongest Russian rocket fire since the beginning of the war.
- 12 injured
- 24 rocket craters were found in the city.
- Occupiers hit the city with S-300 and MLRS systems from the territory of the Kherson Oblast.
- One two-story house burned to the ground, nearby buildings were damaged by debris and shock waves.
- In another five-story building, the tail of the rocket broke through the ceiling from the 5th to the 3rd floor.
- One school destroyed.
- Two hospitals, a bank and a post office damaged.
- Five trolleybuses destroyed.
- Rockets also hit the territory of the fish industry enterprise. Buildings and vehicles were destroyed.
- In the Kherson Oblast, a column of military equipment of the Russian army is reported to be moving from Melitopol towards Kherson.
In the Melitopol Oblast, a Russian military base is burning. The invaders moved their military equipment there after the Ukrainian army inflicted devastating strikes on the Russian base near the airfield in Melitopol.
According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):
In the Donbas, Russian forces will likely focus on taking several small towns during the coming week, including Siversk and Dolyna on the approaches to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. The urban areas of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk likely remain the principal objectives for this phase of the operation.
- Russia continues to seek to undermine the legitimacy of the Ukrainian state and consolidate its own governance and administrative control over occupied parts of Ukraine. Recently this has included an initiative to twin Russian and Ukrainian cities and regions to develop post-conflict administrations and a decree to make it easier for Ukrainians to obtain Russian citizenship.
- Anti-Russian sentiment in occupied Ukraine is leading to Russian and pro-Russian officials being targeted. The Russian-appointed administration in Velykyy Burluk acknowledged that one of its mayors was killed on 11 July 2022 by a car bombing. The targeting of officials is likely to escalate, exacerbating the already significant challenges facing the Russian occupiers and potentially increasing the pressure on already reduced military and security formations.
Losses of the Russian army
As of 12 July, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the war to the present day:
⚰️russia's combat losses in Ukraine as of July 13
▪ 37570 killed soldiers (+100)
▪ 3832 APV (+3)
▪ 1649 tanks
▪ 839 artillery systems (+1)
▪ 217 aircraft and 188 helicopters
▪ 15 boats and cutters #StopRussia #StandwithUkraine pic.twitter.com/HytCjwscjs
— VoxUkraine (@voxukraine) July 13, 2022
Humanitarian
️️Environmental
Russian ship Sormovskiy 48 delivered 3000 tonnes of looted corn from occupied Kerch to Turkish Karasu port
The vessel went dark from tracking 3 days ago with a false destination of Izmir and entered the port without an automatic identification system, @YorukIsik wrote pic.twitter.com/N8Ev8fNoLQ
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 12, 2022
Representatives of Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, and the UN will meet in Istanbul to unblock the export of Ukrainian grain tomorrow.
Legal
Support
Ukrainian soldiers are trained on six types of armoured vehicles in the UK
“I do appreciate everything you guys and your country are doing for us,” Ukrainian soldier who trained there says https://t.co/UFBTemRTb1
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 12, 2022
Ukrainians destroy Russian equipment in night drone raids
Small reconnaissance drone drops makeshift bomb on Russian positions. Fins for the bombs are often printed on a 3d printer or cut out of scrap metal
📽️ 503rd Separate Marine Battalion https://t.co/5w52LRADCf pic.twitter.com/Lupc8IG4SD
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 12, 2022
Lithuania buys antidrone guns and Wingman radars for Ukrainian Army – journalist Andrius Tapinas https://t.co/b42DciZ5VU
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 12, 2022
Lithuanian government approves €10 million package to help rebuild Ukraine
Ukaine will prevail because truth is on its side. By helping Ukraine, Lithuania aims to speed up its victory & rebuild the country as much as possible,🇱🇹PM Ingrida Šimonytė statedhttps://t.co/NIAHBZB4pl pic.twitter.com/xXx5Uu7c2v
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 12, 2022
1.7 billion dollars of grant aid came to the Ukrainian budget from the Trust Fund of the @WorldBank and @USAID. This is the second US grant in the last two weeks, the total amount of aid is to 3 billion dollars. Grateful to 🇺🇸 & @POTUS for incredible support.
— Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) July 12, 2022
New Developments
150 soldiers from Buriatia refused to fight in Ukraine – head of Free Buryatia Foundation Alexandra Garmazhapova
Soldiers returned to Russia after their wives urged the head of the Siberian region to recall their husbands from Ukraine, Zmina informed
📷Elena Trifonova pic.twitter.com/UzgHAxs8xI
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 12, 2022
Discussed w/ @SpeakerPelosi the recognition of russia as a state sponsor of terrorism & confiscation of frozen assets in favour of 🇺🇦. Thanked Congress 🇺🇸 for comprehensive military & technical support, financial assistance & increased sanctions. Together we'll win & restore 🇺🇦.
— Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) July 11, 2022
Assessment
- On the war.
The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of Saturday 12 July, 2022:
Russian forces remain in a theater-wide operational pause in Ukraine. Russian forces continue to regroup, rest, refit, and reconstitute; bombard critical areas to set conditions for future ground offensives; and conduct limited probing attacks. The Russian Ministry of Defense did not claim any new territorial control on July 12.[1] ISW has previously noted that an operational pause does not mean a cessation of attacks.[2] Current Russian offensive actions are likely meant to prepare for future offensives, the timing of which remains unclear.
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reported on July 11 that Iran will provide Russia with “up to several hundred UAVs” on an expedited timeline.[3] Sullivan did not specify the kinds of drones Iran will be supplying. AEI’s Critical Threats Project has provided a quick summary of the basic kinds and capabilities of Iranian drones. Sullivan noted that Iran will also provide weapons-capable UAVs and train Russian forces to use Iranian drones as early as July. Russian milbloggers and war correspondents have long criticized the Kremlin for ineffective aerial reconnaissance and artillery fire correction measures due to the lack of UAVs. Former Russian military commander and milblogger Igor Girkin stated that Ukrainian forces have successfully defended the Donetsk Oblast frontline due to the advantage of Ukrainian UAV capabilities in the area.[4] Russian milblogger Andrey Morozov (also known as Boytsevoi Kot Murz) blamed Russian state media for grossly misrepresenting the availability of Russian UAVs and their ability to support accurate artillery fire.[5] Russian frontline correspondent Alexander Sladkov also complained that Russian forces can build more drones but have not done so.[6]
- Key Takeaways
- The Kremlin is reportedly sourcing Iranian UAVs likely to improve Russian aerial reconnaissance and indirect fire accuracy in Ukraine.
- Russian forces conducted limited and unsuccessful ground assaults north of Sloviansk and east of Siversk.
- Russian forces continued air and artillery strikes around Bakhmut and Avdiivka.
- Russian forces conducted multiple unsuccessful ground assaults north of Kharkiv City.
- Russian forces likely conducted a false-flag attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
- Russian and Ukrainian sources reported that Ukrainian strikes killed multiple Russian officers in Kherson City on July 10.
- Ukrainian forces continued to strike Russian ammunition depots on the Southern Axis.
Tags: Russian invasion