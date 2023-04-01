Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 402: International Criminal Court calls on Russia to return abducted children to Ukraine ~~

International Criminal Court calls on Russia to return abducted children to Ukraine. The center of Bakhmut remains a hot spot. Ministry of Culture sues Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate.

Daily overview — Summary report, April 1

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, April 1, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content During the past day, Russian forces launched 5 missiles and 16 air strikes, carried out 39 attacks from MLRS. On March 31, the Russian Federation launched another missile strike against civilian targets, using ballistic missiles. To conduct airstrikes, Russian forces also used 6 strike UAVs of the Shahed-136 type. However, all of them were destroyed by our defenders. The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains quite high. Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka axes. During the past day, thanks to the organized and coordinated actions of units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, as well as the personal courage of each defender, 70 enemy attacks were repelled on the indicated axes. The most intense fighting continues for the settlements of Bilogorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka. The top political leadership of the Republic of Belarus continues to support Russian aggression and provides Russian forces with airspace and its territory. Territorial troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are being trained on Belarusian training grounds. At the same time, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected. Russian forces will continue to maintain a military presence in the border areas of the Kursk and Belgorod regions. [As part of the combat training activities, the training of the Special Forces units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus has been completed.] Volyn’, Polissya, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the operational situation has not changed significantly. During the past day, Russian forces shelled the settlements of Baranivka, Chernihiv Oblast; Katerynivka, Sosnivka, Starykove, Volfine, Kindrativka, Novomykolaivka, Myropyllya, Popivka, and Oleksandrivka in the Sumy Oblast, as well as Veterinarne, Hoptivka, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Neskuchne, Bochkove, and Budarki settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast. Kupyansk axis : the settlements near the battle line were attacked by enemy fire: Kam’ianka, Figolivka, Masyutivka, Sinkivka, Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in the Luhansk Oblast.

Lyman axis: during the past day, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Makiivka, Kreminna, Dibrova, Chervopopivka, Bilogorivka and in the area of Serebryansk forestry. Nevske, Chervonopivka, Dibrova, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Oblast, as well as Spirne – Donetsk, were subjected to artillery fire. Bakhmut axis: Russian forces do not stop storming the city of Bakhmut, trying to take it under complete control. During the past day, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka and Ivanovske settlements. Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkovka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Ozaryanivka and Mayorsk of the Donetsk Oblast were affected by enemy shelling.

: Russian forces do not stop storming the city of Bakhmut, trying to take it under complete control. During the past day, our defenders enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka and Ivanovske settlements. Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkovka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Ozaryanivka and Mayorsk of the Donetsk Oblast were affected by enemy shelling. Avdiivka and Maryinka axes : Russian forces carried out offensive actions near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Mar’yinka of the Donetsk Oblast, without success. Last day, at the Mar’yinka area alone, the servicemen of the Defense Forces repelled about 20 enemy attacks. At the same time, Russian forces shelled the settlements of Stepove, Tonenke, Severne, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka.

Avdiivka and Maryinka axes: Russian forces carried out offensive actions near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Mar'yinka of the Donetsk Oblast, without success. Last day, at the Mar'yinka area alone, the servicemen of the Defense Forces repelled about 20 enemy attacks. At the same time, Russian forces shelled the settlements of Stepove, Tonenke, Severne, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka.

Military Updates

Ukrainian commander says the battle for Bakhmut might be a turning point in the war and Ukraine is capable of holding the city, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing The New York Times. “Colonel Yevhen Mezhevikin, commander of the Adam Tactical Group, said that he was confident that Ukrainian forces could keep holding the city and push Russian troops back farther. If the Ukrainians hold their recent gains, the battles of the last month at Bakhmut could prove a turning point in Ukraine’s defence against Russia, not only stalling the latest Russian offensive but also in setting themselves up to deliver a knockout blow, he said.

Mezhivikin told the NYT that the Russian assaults have slowed and the imminent threat of encirclement has been thwarted. He added that Russian forces exhausted all their reserves. The density of assaults dropped by several times. Before they could assault in all directions simultaneously and in groups of not less than 20, 30 or 40 people, but gradually it is dying down. Mezhivikin added that additional Ukrainian attack brigades were completing their training: We are holding Russian forces here for a bit more, and let them knock them back.

He explained that on the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut, where Russian troops had tried to encircle the city in a pincers movement, the Russians were coming up against Ukraine’s most motivated units and no longer had momentum: When they try to reinforce their units, to rotate, they are being destroyed at the very start.

The centre of Bakhmut, however, remained a hot spot where Russian troops were still attacking with significant force, the commander said: All that’s left for them is to try to advance through the city because the buildings protect them from fire. Accounts from Ukrainian soldiers fighting inside the city indicated that Russian troops had concentrated their efforts on advancing through the city centre by using heavy artillery and aerial bombardment, demolishing resistance block by block. Some Ukrainian units have taken heavy losses and have had to be rotated out or reinforced by other units.

Mezhevikin said there were still strong Russian divisions guarding the critical points of defence but that regular Russian army units lacked morale and were easier to break. […] But Wagner units, which include convicts, were threatened with physical punishment if they retreated: They are scared to give up and to leave their positions. They prefer to die here.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

On 11 January 2023, Russian Chief of the General Staff (CGS) General Valery Gerasimov took personal command of the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.

Gerasimov’s tenure has been characterised by an effort to launch a general winter offensive with the aim of extending Russian control over the whole of the Donbas region. Eighty days on, it is increasingly apparent that this project has failed.

with the aim of extending Russian control over the whole of the Donbas region. On several axes across the Donbas front, Russian forces have made only marginal gains at the cost of tens of thousands of casualties , largely squandering its temporary advantage in personnel gained from the autumn’s ‘partial mobilisation’.

, largely squandering its temporary advantage in personnel gained from the autumn’s ‘partial mobilisation’. After ten years as CGS, there is a realistic possibility that Gerasimov is pushing the limits of how far Russia’s political leadership will tolerate failure .

. As of 23 March 2023, Ukrainian Special Operation Forces released footage of a Russian ZOOPARK-1M counter-battery radar being destroyed in the Donetsk area.

Efforts by both sides to neutralise their opponent’s counter-battery radars have been a constant element of the conflict. These systems are relatively few in number but are a significant force multiplier . They allow commanders to rapidly locate and strike enemy artillery.

have been a constant element of the conflict. These systems are relatively few in number but are a . They allow commanders to rapidly locate and strike enemy artillery. However, because they have an active electromagnetic signature, they are vulnerable to being detected and destroyed. Russia has lost at least six ZOOPARK-1M and likely only has a very limited number left in Ukraine. Regenerating counter-battery radar fleets is likely a key priority for both sides, but Russia will likely struggle because the systems rely on supplies of high-tech electronics which have been disrupted by sanctions.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Saturday 1 April, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 173990 (+630)

Tanks – 3616 (+1)

Armoured combat vehicles – 6981 (+4)

Artillery systems – 2683 (+8)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 527 (+1)

Air defence means – 279 (+1)

Aircraft – 306 (+0)

Helicopters – 291 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5528 (+7)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 2248 (+0)

Special equipment – 296 (+2)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 911 (+0)

Russia claims it has no plans for new mobilisation: it allegedly has enough volunteers, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing RIA Novosti. “The Russian Defence Ministry has stated that it is not planning a second wave of mobilisation, as there are allegedly enough volunteers and conscripts who were called up earlier. […]

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the spring draft, which will traditionally begin on 1 April and last until 15 July. The Institute for the Study of War (USA) believes that the spring draft, which will begin in Russia on 1 April, may prevent the occupiers from replenishing combat units fighting in Ukraine.”

50 Russian soldiers desert in occupied Luhansk Oblast – General Staff; Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Ukrainian General Staff. “The trend of increasing cases of escape of enemy personnel groups from subdivisions and military units continues. Thus, in the Starobilsk district of the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, the occupiers are looking for 50 military deserters.”

Humanitarian

U.N. human rights chief decries ‘shockingly routine’ abuses in Ukraine war, Reuters reports. “The United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Turk deplored on Friday how grave human rights violations were “shockingly routine” in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said the number of civilian casualties was far higher than official figures. Addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk said Ukraine was a nation struggling to survive in the face of Russia’s invasion. […] People across the country face massive suffering and loss, deprivation, displacement and destruction. Fighting is still raging in eastern and southern Ukraine, where Russian forces hold swathes of territory captured after they invaded in February last year.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities. […] Ukraine thanked the High Commissioner for his recommendations… while Russia continued its disinformation campaign and deflected all responsibility, Michele Taylor, the US representative, said of Friday’s Human Rights Council session. The High Commissioner has been very clear and we must be clear there is no equivalency.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has verified more than 8,400 civilian deaths and more than 14,000 civilians wounded. These figures are just the tip of the iceberg, Turk said. Most of the casualties resulted from Russian forces’ use of wide-impact explosive weaponry in residential neighbourhoods.

The U.N. Human Rights Council is the only body made up of governments to protect human rights worldwide. It does not have legally binding powers but its debates can spur investigations that feed evidence to national and international courts. The Council next week is expected to adopt a resolution to extend and deepen the mandate of a U.N. investigative body set up to probe possible atrocities in Ukraine.”

Ukraine's police evacuated 2 more kids from Siversk (Bakhmut district, Donetsk Oblast), where the heavy fighting goes on 10-year-old Viktoria & 8-year-old Dmytro hadn't stepped out of the basement for many months due to constant Russian shelling.

ICC prosecutor calls on Russia to return abducted children to Ukraine, Ukrinform reports. “International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan called on Russia to return to Ukraine all abducted amid the invasion. The prosecutor stated this during the United for Justice conference, which took place in Bucha, timed to the anniversary of the city’s liberation from the Russian forces.

Stressing a priority focus on children’s rights, he called on Russia to provide an opportunity for these children to return to Ukraine “as soon as possible” – either directly to Ukraine or through third states, He also once again called on Russian authorities to provide information related to his Office’s work.”

Legal

Slovenia's PM Robert Golob addressed Ukrainians in Bucha in Ukrainian Robert Golob joined President Zelenskyy to honor victims of Russian terror in Bucha, which was liberated from Russian occupation 1 year ago.

Bucha summit participants sign declaration on Russia’s accountability for crimes committed in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports. “About 50 states and international organizations signed the Bucha declaration on Russia’s accountability for crimes committed in Ukraine. The document was signed following the Bucha summit and published on the Ukrainian president’s website.

The summit participants condemned in the strongest possible terms the serious crimes under international law that have been committed on the territory of Ukraine, including the Bucha massacre which became a symbol of the horrors of the Russian aggression. They also expressed support for the efforts of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and expressed deep appreciation for the International Criminal Court’s unique and critical activities to ensure the prosecution of the perpetrators of the most serious crimes under international law and preventing their impunity.

The declaration also supports the efforts of States, including Ukraine, to investigate and prosecute crimes within their respective jurisdictions, committed on the territory of Ukraine or against Ukraine, in accordance with their national legislation and international law.

The summit participants recognized the need for the establishment of an international mechanism for reparation of damages, loss or injury, and arising from the internationally wrongful acts of the Russian Federation in or against Ukraine and supports the establishment of an international register of damage to serve as a record, in documentary form, of evidence and claims information on damages, loss or injury to all natural and legal persons concerned, as well as the State of Ukraine.

The declaration emphasizes the need to ensure comprehensive accountability for the most serious crimes under international law committed on the territory of Ukraine through appropriate, fair and independent investigations and prosecutions at the domestic and international level, and stress the need to pursue practical steps towards this goal to ensure justice for all victims and to contribute to the prevention of future crimes.”

Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office and International Criminal Court to create joint groups to investigate war crimes, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine, with reference to Andrii Kostin, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, during the second United for Justice conference dedicated to crimes of genocide. “The International Criminal Court (ICC) and the Office of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General will create joint working groups to investigate specific criminal cases related to war crimes, the materials of which Ukraine will be able to later transfer to the ICC.”

Zelensky: There should be three elements in Russia’s full accountability, Ukrinform reports, citing President Zelensky. “There should be three elements in Russia’s full accountability. The first is the national justice of Ukraine, which will ensure the accountability of the majority of Russian murderers and terrorists. The second is the International Criminal Court, which is capable of prosecuting Russian war criminals of various levels within its jurisdiction. And the third mandatory element is a special tribunal; the mandatory element – we emphasize for certain countries and certain leaders who have a different opinion – the special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine, which will bring to justice those guilty of the primary crime – the crime of aggression, the crime that made possible all other crimes of this Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, Zelensky said.

Zelensky stressed that justice is the foundation of peace. Justice, according to him, is also the foundation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.”

Ministry of Culture sues Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate for not allowing its commission to enter Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Oleksandr Tkachenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Culture and Information Policy and Ministry of Culture and Information Policy. “On Friday, the Ministry of Culture was once again unable to enter the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves) and filed a lawsuit against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) for obstruction.

The commission for the acceptance and transfer of state property of the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was again unable to start its work due to the opposition of the UOC-MP. Because of this, the Reserve appealed to the Kyiv Commercial Court to remove the numerous obstacles that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church or the Moscow Patriarchate is putting in the way of the legal transfer of the property of the Lavra to its legal owner – the state. We will solve the situation in a legal way. […]

Tkachenko added that according to Art. 381 of the Civil Code, the property owner is entitled to demand the removal of obstacles to the exercise of the right to use his property.”

Support

Ukraine needs F-16 jets – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stressed that Ukrainian defenders need Western F-16 fighter jets. Zaluzhnyi has released a video showing Ukrainian soldiers who describe how Ukraine’s military aircraft have been putting up unexpected resistance to the Russians since the beginning of the Russian invasion. One of the pilots says that the most challenging thing is not the ability to pilot, but the ability to use the aircraft in actual combat.

Ukraine has been repeatedly asking its Western partners, particularly the US, to send F-16 fighter jets. Joe Biden’s administration refuses to do this, saying that Ukraine does not need these jets at the moment. US Congress has called the supply of F-16s not a very wise use of resources.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated multiple times that Ukraine needs Western-type fighter jets. After the Russian attack on the night of 26-27 February, he explained that modern combat aircraft could help protect the Ukrainian skies as part of its air defence system.

Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said that Ukraine urgently needs fourth or higher generation multi-purpose fighters, and relevant preparations must begin now.”

Ukraine’s Air Force now using JDAM “smart” bombs, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force. “We are using the so-called JDAM bombs. These are Western-made bombs, which our aircraft deploy quite successfully to strike critical targets. These bombs are slightly less powerful but are extremely high-precision. We would like to have more of these bombs to consolidate our success on the front.

Russia has recently ramped up its use of guided bombs. Normally Russian forces deploy FAB-500 Soviet-made bombs, which are retrofitted with “wings” and GPS targeting systems. Ihnat stressed that these Russian bombs are normally not very precise, and thus pose a great threat to civilian facilities. Ukraine needs long-range air defence systems and modern multi-purpose fighter jets in order to be able to counter this type of ammunition.”

Ukraine’s Defence Minister tells EU ambassadors what is needed for effective counteroffensive, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. “During a meeting with a delegation from the EU Political and Security Committee, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine needs heavy equipment and training for reserves for its counteroffensive against the Russian invaders. […] We are interested in training the Ukrainian military at all levels: from individual soldier training to collective exercises for brigade-level units.”

Munitions, anti-tank rockets in next $2.6 bln US pledge for Ukraine -sources, Reuters reports. “A new $2.6 billion US military aid package that could include air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks for Ukraine’s fight against Russia is expected to be announced as soon as Monday, three US officials said on Friday.

A half a dozen types of munitions, including tank munitions, are also expected to be on the list of equipment that could be finalized over this weekend, the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said, adding that the dollar amount and specific equipment in the package could change.

Also slated for inclusion were precision aerial munitions, bridging equipment Ukraine would use to assault Russian positions, recovery vehicles to help disabled heavy equipment like tanks and additional rounds for NASAMS air defenses that the US and allies have given to Kyiv.

The aid was comprised of $2.1 billion in weapons aid coming from Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funding that allows President Joe Biden’s administration to buy weapons from industry rather than from US weapons stocks.

The remaining $500 million, mainly comprised of munitions to help Kyiv push a spring offensive against Russia’s invasion, was expected to come from Presidential Drawdown Authority funds, which allow the president to take from current US stocks in an emergency.”

IMF board approves $15.6 bln loan for Ukraine -source, Reuters reports. “The executive board of the International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a four-year $15.6 billion financing package for Ukraine to help the country meet urgent funding needs as it continues to defend against Russia’s invasion, a source briefed on the decision told Reuters. The loan is Ukraine’s biggest since Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, and the first major package approved by the IMF to a country involved in an active conflict.

The decision formalizes an IMF staff-level agreement reached with Ukraine on March 21 that takes into consideration Ukraine’s path to accession to the European Union after the war. The agreement is expected to help unleash large-scale financing for Ukraine from international donors and partners, including the World Bank and other lenders.”

Ukraine receives USD 1.8 billion loan from Canada, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ministry of Finance of Ukraine. “The State Budget of Ukraine received a concessional loan of CAD 2.4 billion [equivalent to USD 1.8 billion – ed.] from Canada.”

New Developments

Lukashenko states NATO plans to invade Belarus, Ukrainska Pravda “Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in a message to the Belarusian people that NATO countries are preparing for an invasion of Belarusian territory. […] According to his estimates, the bloc’s grouping in Poland and the Baltic States alone has more than 21,000 military personnel. 250 tanks, almost 500 armoured vehicles, about 150 aircraft and helicopters. “And all this armada is demonstratively training near the borders of Belarus and Russia,” Lukashenko complained. In addition, Lukashenko began to warn that the West was also forming regiments and legions to carry out a coup in the country.” Lukashenka Threatens to Bring Strategic Nuclear Weapons from Russia, European Pravda “Self-proclaimed Belarus’ president, Alexander Lukashenka, in his address to the nation on Friday spoke about the stationing of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. As BelTA reports, in his annual address, Lukashenka first recalled the agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, for which, he said, the entire infrastructure is created and ready.” President Zelensky: deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus indicates unsuccessful meeting between Putin and Xi, Ukrainska Pravda “The sign that Russia will deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus indicates an unsuccessful meeting with China. [Russia – ed.] needed to show [it has] some agency, which Russia has completely lost under the leadership of President Putin. […] And the last is the complete loss of any agency by the president of Belarus. I think he no longer decides which weapons are on his territory.” At UNSC, China speaks up against nuclear powers deploying nukes in third countries, Ukrinform “China rejects the initiatives of any nuclear powers to deploy their nuclear weapons beyond their own borders. This was stated on Friday by the Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN Geng Shuang at the meeting of the UN Security Council, dedicated to the discussion of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Ukrinform’s own correspondent in New York reports.

