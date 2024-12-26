In the ongoing military operations in Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces continue to assault in the direction of Velyka Novosilka, a strategically important location at the intersection of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Velyka Novosilka is a rural settlement located in the Volnovakha Raion of Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine. Velyka Novosilka holds strategic value due to its proximity to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and its role as a logistical hub for Ukrainian forces. It is positioned at the intersection of several key routes, which are vital for military supply lines and troop movements. Russia aims to capture Velyka Novosilka because they view it as crucial for advancing further into Ukrainian territory.

The Russian forces are focusing their efforts on two main areas around Velyka Novosilka: Novyi Komar to the north and Neskuchne to the south, according to DeepState.

In Novyi Komar, Russian infantry is attempting to establish a foothold within the village. Ukrainian Defense Forces are responding with targeted strikes against infantry positions in buildings. Despite successful Ukrainian counter-efforts, the sustained pressure from Russian forces presents an ongoing challenge in the area.

Following the capture of Storozhove and Blahodatne villages, Russian forces are consolidating their resources in the region, with Neskuchne village identified as their next strategic focus.

They are also attempting to advance toward the Huliaipole-Velyka Novosilka road while simultaneously constructing fortifications and deploying infantry on Velyka Novosilka’s eastern flank.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the situation in Makarivka, south of Velyka Novosilka.

While DeepState reported the settlement as completely surrounded, this was later contested by the Khortytsia operational-strategic command.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, described the situation as “quite difficult but not hopeless,” emphasizing that Ukrainian soldiers are holding their ground and striving to halt the enemy’s advance in this direction.

“Ukrainian troops are conducting stabilization measures in attempts to restore positions and trying to prevent the encirclement of troops near Makarivka,” stated Vladyslav Voloshyn on 24 December.

On 10 December, the Financial Times reported that there were still gaps in the defensive lines of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, particularly between Velyka Novosilka and Kurakhove, as well as between Kurakhove and Pokrovsk, hindering Ukraine’s defense efforts.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces conducted 35 assaults in the Vremivka direction of Donetsk Oblast, targeting multiple settlements including Kostiantynopilske, Yantarne, and Velyka Novosilka.

In the broader region, significant military activity was reported across multiple directions: 26 attacks in the Lyman direction, 11 in the Kramatorsk direction, and 13 near Toretsk.

The Pokrovsk direction saw 57 Russian assault attempts, with Ukrainian forces maintaining defensive positions. In the Kurakhove direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 31 Russian attacks, though some defensive positions were compromised due to enemy fire and assault actions.

