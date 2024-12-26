Eng
Putin open to Slovak Fico offer to be neutral negotiation platform between Russia and Ukraine

As Ukraine prepares to cut off Russian gas transit to Europe at year’s end, Slovak pro-Russian leader Robert Fico met with Putin to explore both peace negotiations and potential transit alternatives.
byVira Kravchuk
26/12/2024
2 minute read
Robert Fico (L) and Vladimir Putin (R).
Robert Fico (L) and Vladimir Putin (R). Photo: InformNapalm
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss potential peaceful settlement options for the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to a state-funded TASS news media.

Prior to his Moscow visit, Fico had traveled to Kyiv, attempting to persuade Ukrainian leadership to maintain gas transit infrastructure. 

As of December 2024, Ukraine announced it would not renew its transit agreement with Russian gas supplier Gazprom, which is set to expire at the end of the year. This decision is aimed at preventing any financial benefits to Russia during the ongoing war. Slovakia, heavily reliant on Russian gas, faces potential energy shortages and increased costs if transit through Ukraine ceases.

During the meeting, Putin revealed that Fico primarily focused on exploring peaceful resolution mechanisms, according to TASS.

 The Russian president indicated that Slovakia has expressed willingness to provide a neutral negotiation platform between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow reportedly open to such an arrangement.

Putin simultaneously emphasized Russia’s objective to conclude the conflict while paradoxically stating that achieving “all goals” in the “special military operation” remains the primary task for 2025.

Putin characterized the current geopolitical situation through the lens of energy transit, claiming that Ukrainians are “punishing Europe” by halting Russian gas transportation. He predicted that European gas prices would rise due to the interruption of transit routes through Ukraine.

The Russian leader asserted that Russia stands ready to supply gas to Europe through alternative routes, specifically mentioning Poland, suggesting the infrastructure is prepared and awaiting activation.

Fico’s visit to Russia was initially disclosed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who revealed the Slovak leader’s intention to discuss Ukraine’s decision to terminate Russian gas transit.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal countered Fico’s position, explaining that imposing sanctions on Russian gas and preventing Russia from financing its military operations represents Ukraine’s “strategic goal.”

