Russo-Ukrainian war, day 582. Ukraine pushes allies for missiles to strike drone sites in Russia, Iran, Syria

Exclusive

Who’s to blame? Ukraine probes shortfalls in repelling Russian invasion from Crimea. Detonating key bridges was central to Ukraine’s strategy for repelling a Russian attack from occupied Crimea. Yet demolition attempts were plagued by faulty explosives, communication breakdowns and delayed orders, enabling Russia’s blitzkrieg.

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian forces push forward in Tokmak direction. The Tokmak direction has become a battleground of fierce clashes as Ukrainian forces intensify their advance towards Novoprokopivka and Verbove.

Ukraine downs 34 out of 44 Shaheds in Russian overnight attack. In addition, Ukraine’s air forces destroyed six Russian reconnaissance drones.

Civilian fatality reported in Kherson due to Russian shelling. Russian artillery continues indiscriminate shelling of residential areas of Ukrainian cities.

As of 28 Sep 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 277320 (+330) Tanks: 4679 (+4) APV: 8962 (+12) Artillery systems: 6375 (+38) MLRS: 793 (+1) Anti-aircraft systems: 535 (+1) Aircraft: 315 Helicopters: 316 Warships/boats: 20 UAV: 4957 (+9) Cruise missiles: 1529 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 8815 (+23) Special equipment: 929 (+2)



Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine’s “Army of drones” hands over 1,700 drones to the frontline. The new batch includes reconnaissance and strike drones produced in Ukraine and other countries.

Guardian: Ukraine ready to strike at drone production sites in Russia, Iran and Syria. Kyiv called on the allies to provide long-range missiles to stop the production of drones containing Western components.

International

French and British defense ministers visit Ukraine. In a show of solidarity, France’s Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu arrived in Ukraine for crucial meetings with top officials.

British Secretary of State for Defense visits Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy. Leaders discussed reinforcement of Ukraine’s air defense capabilities as winter is approaching

Rheinmetall receives the go-ahead from a German Federal agency to construct its factory in Ukraine. The new factory will be constructed in Kyiv.

Over 40 European energy firms turn to Ukrainian facilities to store gas for winter. The companies transport their gas to Ukraine amid almost full European facilities and competitive prices.

American satellite communications company Iridium keeps office in Moscow and works for the Russian defense industry. Ukrainian journalists’ project Trap Agressor revealed it in its new investigation.

Russia eyes missile purchase as UN restrictions on Iran expire￼￼￼￼. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s September visit to Tehran featured a display of Iranian military equipment, including the Paveh cruise missile, 358 surface-to-air missile, Ababil, and Fattah missile.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian missiles hit a chemical plant in a frontline city, causing fire. A huge fire started in the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast

PM Shmyhal at Demine Ukraine Forum: $37 bn and 10,000 deminers needed for Ukrainian mine cleanup. Ukraine faces a significant landmine challenge – over 174,000 square kilometers of territory strewn with landmines that have already injured 780 civilians.

Political and Legal Developments

Zelenskyy discusses joint military production in Ukraine with the French Defense Minister. Zelenskyy also thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for personal role in providing international support for Ukraine and awarded Minister Lecornu with the Order of Merit.

Kuleba: US praised Ukraine’s “miracle” counteroffensive gains. Ukraine Foreign Minister pushes for more Western weapons like ATACMS missiles to destroy Russian production capabilities, urges tighter sanctions on Moscow including its nuclear sector, dismisses Polish grain export tensions as resolvable, and advocates granting frozen Russian state assets to Ukraine.

New Developments

Ukrainian mother spends money paid for KIA son to build a village road in his memory. Vladyslav Hryshchenko died in the summer of 2022 while performing a combat mission as part of the 1st Separate Tank Brigade.

Ukraine’s state company opened 58 new gas wells in 2023, making Ukraine independent from gas imports. New gas wells have a total average daily output of 5.3 million cubic meters of natural gas. Ukraine’s Naftogaz company says Ukraine will pass the 2023-2024 winter without imported gas for the first time ever.

Ukrainian songs flood YouTube charts as Russian influence wanes. A new analysis reveals Ukrainian music has staged a remarkable comeback on YouTube since Russia’s invasion

Read our earlier daily review here