Ukraine’s “Drone Army” hands over 1,700 drones to the frontline

The new batch includes reconnaissance and strike drones produced in Ukraine and other countries.
byBohdan Ben
28/09/2023
FPV drones supplies by the “Drone Army” on 28 September 2023. Screenshot from the video.
Another batch of more than 1,700 drones from the Drone Army was sent to the front, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformations Mykhailo Fedorov announced in the video.

Among the drones in this batch are strike drones “Vampires,” FPV-drones “Phoenix,” and high-speed reconnaissance drones “Penguins.” The batch also includes a Ukrainian-made “Leleka” reconnaissance UAV and another Ukrainian-made drone, R-18 — the drone bomber capable of destroying armored targets.

R-18 drones supplied by the “Drone Army.” Source: screenshot from the video

Developed by Ukrainian NGO Aerorozvidka, the R-18 octocopter drone is equipped with a thermal imager and can carry and drop explosives on military equipment or other tactical targets. The R-18 can fly up to 13 km when carrying explosives. It became one of Ukraine’s most cost-effective drones:

Meet the R18, Ukraine’s formidable night strike drone transforming the battlefield

Some of the models of supplied drones were kept secret.

We also pass on secret birds that have already shown results on the battlefield. Soon, the occupiers will feel their work, and you will learn about it from the news,” Fedorov said.

Drones will help the Ukrainian Defense Forces conduct reconnaissance, destroy Russian equipment, and save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the “Drone Army,” last month alone, operators hit 780 pieces of equipment using drones supplied by the project.

The “Drone Army” is a joint project of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Digital Transformations, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces. It is funded jointly by Ukraine’s government and the UNITED24 donor project. The “Drone Army” specializes both in supplying foreign drones to the Ukrainian army and facilitating domestic production of drones.

