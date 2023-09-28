Ukraine’s state company opened 58 new gas wells in 2023, making Ukraine independent from gas imports

The newest five wells were opened in September 2023, according to Ukraine’s state company Naftogaz. Four out of these five wells were drilled at “old” fields aged 45-55 years. One more was completely new.

“To achieve our goals of increasing production, we combine modern technologies to open new deposits in already depleted fields and increase investment in the exploration and development of new areas,” said Oleh Tolmachev, Acting CEO of Ukrgazvydobuvannya, a subsidiary of state-owned Naftogaz.

Thanks to such approaches, at one of these “old” fields, the daily gas production increased by 35% over the past two years. At another – almost 50%, he added.

Since the beginning of 2023, Ukrgazvydobuvannya has put into operation 58 new gas wells with a total average daily output of 5.3 million cubic meters of natural gas.

For the first time, Ukraine will get through the winter at the expense of its domestic gas production, said Oleksiy Chernyshov, head of Naftogaz.

“I want to remind you that we are increasing our own gas production. In 2023, Naftogaz drilled a record number of new wells, and we will continue this trend next year. We plan to spend this winter on gas produced in Ukraine, and our calculations confirm this possibility,” said Chernyshov.

