Zelenskyy discusses joint military production in Ukraine with the French Defense Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with visiting French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu in Kyiv on Thursday, 28 September 2023. France’s Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu arrived in Ukraine for meetings with top officials in a show of support amid Russia’s invasion.



Lecornu praised determination of Ukrainian people who have faced the Russian aggression for 19 months and said he is in Kyiv for “ambitious partnerships with Ukrainian industry.”

Depuis 19 mois, le peuple ukrainien affronte avec courage et détermination l’agression russe. À Kiev, pour réaffirmer le soutien de la France dans la durée. En mobilisant notre industrie de défense pour des partenariats ambitieux avec l'industrie ukrainienne. pic.twitter.com/QZC7kcVCvK — Sébastien Lecornu (@SebLecornu) September 28, 2023

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for France’s extensive military assistance for Ukraine. The leaders discussed further steps to enhance Ukraine’s defenses using French assistance, “including the possibility of initiating joint production of certain types of weapons,” the Office of the President of Ukraine reported.

Zelenskyy also praised French President Emmanuel Macron’s personal role in providing international support for Ukraine and making decisions to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

“I want to express my special thanks to President Macron for the fact that all our agreements have yielded a powerful result in strengthening the Ukrainian army,” Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy highlighted the effectiveness of French-provided arms like the SAMP/T air defense missiles, Caesar artillery, and SCALP-EG missiles.

Particular focus was given to fortifying Ukraine’s air defenses in the lead-up to winter as Russia continues targeting energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy awarded Minister Lecornu with the Order of Merit for his significant contributions to Ukraine-France cooperation and support for Ukraine’s sovereignty amid Russia’s invasion.

France has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest backers, delivering artillery, air defense systems, armored vehicles, and other military aid worth hundreds of millions of euros.

Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the newly appointed British Secretary of State for Defense, Grant Shapps, during his official visit to Ukraine on 28 September 2023: