Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 515: Russian strikes against Ukrainian South continue

Day 515 of the russian full-scale military aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Last night, the russian occupiers launched yet another missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Information on the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being updated.

During the day of July 22, the russian invaders launched an air strike with Iranian Shahed combat UAVs. All 5x attack UAVs were intercepted by the Ukrainian defenders. In addition, the enemy launched 4x missile, 58x air strikes and 81x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the attacks have caused civilian casualties, damaged residential buildings and other infrastructure.

The likelihood of further missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on Kup’yans’k, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mar’inka axes, with about 40x combat engagements taking place during the day of July 22.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary launched an air strike in the vicinity of Veterynarne (Kharkiv oblast). The invaders fired mortars and artillery at more than 15x settlements, including Tymonovychi (Chernihiv oblast), Seredyna-Buda, Uhroidy, Ryasne (Sumy oblast), Kozacha Lopan’, Strilecha, Ternova, and Budarky (Kharkiv oblast).

Kup’yans’k axis: the Ukrainian troops are standing their ground. Kam’yanka, Novomlyns’k, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kup’yans’k, and Kyslivka (Kharkiv oblast) came under artillery and mortar fire of the adversary.

Lyman axis: the adversary attempted to advance in the of Nadiya (Luhansk oblast), Tors'ke, and Hryhorivka (Donetsk oblast), to no success. The invaders launched air strikes in the vicinities of Serebryans'kyi forest and Spirne (Donetsk oblast). The settlements of Nevs'ke, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Tors'ke, Verkhn'okam'yans'ke, Spirne, and Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast) were shelled with artillery.

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled adversary attacks in the vicinities of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske (Donetsk oblast). More than 10x settlements, including Vasyukivka, Markove, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Kostyantynivka, Druzhba, and New York (Donetsk oblast), suffered from enemy artillery shelling.

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled russian troops attacks in the vicinity of Avdiivka. The adversary launched an air strike near Sjeverne (Donetsk oblast). At the same time, the fired artillery at more than 10x settlements, including Avdiivka, Pervomais’ke, and Nevel’s’ke (Donetsk oblast).

Mar’inka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the russian offensive in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka and Mar’inka (Donetsk oblast). The adversary launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka. The invaders shelled more than 10x settlements, including Maksymil’yanivka, Heorhiivka, Mar’inka, and Pobjeda (Donetsk oblast).

Shakhtars’ke axis: the adversary conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka. The invaders launched air strikes near Blahodatne and Makarivka and shelled more than 10x settlements, including Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Blahodatne (Donetsk oblast).

Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: the adversary focuses its main efforts on preventing further advance of Ukrainian troops. The invaders made unsuccessful attempts to regain the lost position in the area north of Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and P’yatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The enemy fired artillery at more than 25x settlements, including Novodarivka, Hulyaipole, Huliaipilske, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Kam’yans’ke (Zaporizhzhia oblast), Nikopol’ (Dnipropetrovsk oblast), Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Beryslav, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Veletens’ke (Kherson oblast), and the city of Kherson. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct the offensive operation on Melitopol’ and Berdyans’k axes, consolidating their positions.

In the temporarily occupied city of Enerhodar (Zaporizhzhia oblast), the occupiers intensified repressions against the ZNPP employees who refuse to cooperate and sign contracts with the russian occupation administration. Instead, Ukrainians continue to resist: they do not show up to work, sabotage the decisions of the occupation administration etc. In turn, the invaders use psychological and physical coercion against such employees. Employees of the Rosgvardia (russian National Guard) and the russian Federal Security Service use intimidation, threats, blackmail, and beat Ukrainian specialists, take away their cash and bank cards, and confiscate their cell phones.

During the day of July 22, Ukrainian Air Force launched 12x air strikes on the concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment of the adversary. Also, the Ukrainian defenders intercepted 4x operational-tactical level reconnaissance UAVs of the enemy.

During the day of July 22, the Ukrainian missile and artillery troops 21x artillery systems at their firing positions, 1x anti-aircraft missiles systems, and 1x other important enemy target.

In recent days there has been an increase in artillery fire along the north of the front line, in Luhansk and Kharkiv oblasts. This has likely been accompanied by some increase in Russian small-unit assaults, but the situation has been obfuscated by Russian disinformation.

Russia has likely only achieved marginal gains, but its renewed activity in the north highlights its importance to the Kremlin, when it is concurrently facing significant pressure in the southern Zaporizhzhia sector.

Russia’s Western Group of Forces is likely trying to advance back to the Oskil River in order to create a buffer zone around Luhansk Oblast, the possession of which Russia almost certainly considers one of its fundamental objectives of the war.

seized historic Russian territories amid Wagner troops’ arrival in Belarus. Meanwhile, Russian rockets continued destroyring Ukrainian harbors while Ukrainian drones targeted airfields in Crimea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the National Security Council and made a series of statements concerning what is happening near the Polish, Belorussian, and Ukrainian border. Putin said that Poland is preparing to leverage its NATO membership status to invade Ukraine and possibly Belarus to annex its supposed historical territories. Putin emphasized that Poland seized historic Russian territories in the past by taking advantage of the civil war in Russia at the time. Putin also emphasized that Poland received its western territories as a gift from USSR and noted that if Poland forgot about that, then they would remind it.

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front on July 22.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukrainian counteroffensive operations may soon increase in tempo and that the delay in counteroffensive operations was in part due to limited materiel.

Ukrainian officials stated on July 22 that Ukraine’s interdiction campaign against Russian military targets in rear areas is successfully degrading Russian logistics and counterbattery capabilities, likely contributing to an asymmetrical attrition gradient in Ukraine’s favor.

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian oil depot and ammunition depot in Crimea as part of this Ukrainian pressure campaign.

Russian strikes against Ukrainian shipping and agricultural infrastructure in southern Ukraine may be subsiding or entering a temporary lull.

Further details about former Russian officer and ardent nationalist Igor Girkin’s arrest for extremism continue to suggest a shifting balance of power among Kremlin factions and a notable factionalism within the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), in which Girkin had served.

Girkin’s affiliates have launched a public effort to cast Girkin as an embattled figure in opposition to Russian leadership.

Girkin’s arrest has not generated widespread outrage in the Russian ultranationalist community as some previous cases have, suggesting an increasing fragmentation within the information space.

Girkin’s arrest is likely not an indicator of a wider effort to censor the Russian ultranationalist community, but rather an attempt to excise a specific segment of the community that is vocally hostile to the Kremlin.

Ukrainian forces conducted offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line and in the Bakhmut area but did not make gains.

Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the Kupiansk and Bakhmut areas and along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line and made claimed advances in the Kupiansk area.

Ukrainian forces conducted offensive operations along the western Donetsk-eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast but did not make advances.

Russian forces conducted offensive operations along the western Donetsk-eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area but did not make any confirmed or claimed advances.

Prominent Russian Federation Council members opposed a bill aimed at increasing the upper age limit for the conscription age while maintaining the lower limit of 18.

Russian occupation authorities continue to relocate Ukrainian children in occupied Ukraine to Russia.

The Wagner Group’s footprint in Belarus is likely expanding.