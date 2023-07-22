Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine’s 2nd-largest charity for the military will sell historical Budanov’s map with split Russia on auction

byBohdan Ben
22/07/2023
1 minute read
Budanov’s map
Ukraine’s Serhiy Prytula Foundation, which is the second-biggest private charity collecting money for the army in Ukraine, announced an auction to sell Budanov’s map — a famous map with split Russia sketched by the head of Ukrainian Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov.

The fund will buy five EOS reconnaissance UAVs manufactured in Estonia.

A modification of EOS-C VTOL Fixed Wing drone.

The starting bid is UAH 400,000 ($11,000). The auction will take place on 23.07, live on Serhiy Prytula’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Start at 19.00.

In the previous Prytula’s auctions, Maria Prymachenko’s painting turned into 125 vehicles for the army, the Eurovision Winners’ Cup and the pink hat of the soloist of the Kalush Orchestra turned into a PD-2 UAV complex for Ukrainian marines.

The time has come for the famous Budanov’s map,” Prytula said. “Kyrylo Budanov gave us a thing that was dear to him with a visualization of the future of Russia so that we could turn it into drones for Intelligence assault units.

“With start of invasion, foreign firms started selling us sh*t.” How Ukraine’s top military charity saves lives today

Ukrainian fund raised $9 million to provide long-range mortars to 31 brigades of Ukraine’s territorial defense

Let’s support Ukraine! A fundraiser by Euromaidan Press

