West should prepare for Russia’s defeat – Ukraine FM Kuleba

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, called on foreign politicians, experts, and the media to prepare for the defeat of Russia in the war it waged against Ukraine.
“Dear politicians, experts, representatives of the mass media and scientific circles abroad. I know that it is difficult for some of you to imagine a Ukrainian victory, but we are on the way to it. It is better to prepare for the defeat of Russia now, and not to try to explain why Ukraine cannot and should not win,” Kuleba wrote.
