Ukraine’s victory will ensure Russia never attacks again – Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU)/ Source: photo by AFU, sud.ua

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), believes that Ukraine’s victory should entail not only the liberation of territories but also the strengthening of the Ukrainian army so that Russia will never again attack Ukraine, as reported from General Zaluzhnyi’s Facebook page and Telegram channel.

The telephone conversation between General Zaluzhnyi and General Christopher Cavoli, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and Commander of US European Command, took place on the eve of the ninth Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base.

Cavoli and Zaluzhnyi discussed providing international military aid to Ukraine and training Ukrainian units in partner countries.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces briefed his American counterpart on the operational situation and future actions on the front lines of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

“I am grateful to General Cavoli for his deep understanding of the situation and significant efforts to the acceleration of our Victory, the vision of which I shared today with my interlocutor. The Victory of Ukraine will mean not only the liberation of its territories, but also the creation of such conditions and such Armed Forces that will not give the russians the opportunity to attack our country at any time in the future,” stated Valerii Zaluzhnyi.



Tags: military aid to Ukraine, NATO, Ramstein, Russian aggression, Ukrainian victory, Zaluzhnyi