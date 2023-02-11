Russia starts using marine kamikaze drones against Ukraine, General Zaluzhnyi says

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi had a phone conversation with the Chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley on 11 February 2023. Credit: mil.gov.ua

On 11 February, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi had a phone conversation with the Chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley.

During the phone call, General Zaluzhnyi informed General Milley about the results of the Russian massive missile attack on Ukraine carried out on 10 February, stressed the need to strengthen the air defense of Ukraine, and shared his concern about Russia’s use of unmanned maritime surface vehicles, which poses a threat to civilian ships in the Black Sea.

Thus, General Zaluzhnyi indirectly confirmed that Russia had used marine kamikaze drones to hit the bridge in Odesa Oblast (southern Ukraine) last night.

Furthermore, General Zaluzhnyi informed his American colleague about the operational situation in Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine), where the Russian forces carry out up to 50 attacks on Ukrainian positions every single day.

“Fierce fighting continues in the area of ​​Vugledar and Maryinka (Donetsk Oblast). We hold the defense,” Zaluzhnyi said. “In some areas of the front, we managed to regain previously lost positions and gain a foothold there.”

The key to Ukrainian success on the battlefield is effective fire, which requires an appropriate amount of weapons and ammunition, Zaluzhnyi said. The city of Bakhmut, which remains the hottest spot on the war map for months, is currently under firm Ukrainian control. Ukrainian forces take measures to stabilize the frontline around this city, Zaluzhnyi added.

Finally, Zaluzhnyi thanked General Milley for his understanding of the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to repel Russian armed aggression, his significant personal contribution to the victory of Ukraine, and the unwavering support of the American people.

Related:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: kamikaze drones, marine drones, military aid to Ukraine, Russian invasion of Ukraine