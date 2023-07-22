Ukraine shoots down more Iranian-made drones over last 24 hours – Air Force

Ukraine’s air defense units shot down five Russian combat and nine reconnaissance drones over the last 24 hours, according to the Air Force.

“On the night of July 22, 2023, Russian occupiers launched an attack from the southeast direction with five Shahed-136/131 combat drones. Air defense forces successfully destroyed all five kamikaze drones,” the report said.

In addition, Ukraine shot down nine tactical-level reconnaissance drones and conducted 25 airstrikes on the Russian positions on 21 July.