Sweden to send USD 570 million to Ukraine to help its green energy industry

byOlena Mukhina
22/07/2023
The image shows a flag of Sweden. Source: UkrInform
Sweden allocated over $570 million to help Ukraine overcome the consequences of Russia’s war in a new assistance program in 2023-2027. The new aid would support Ukraine’s green energy industry, media development, businesses, and trade.

During the online presentation of Sweden’s recovery and reform cooperation strategy with Ukraine, the largest bilateral development aid program in Sweden’s history, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine met with Minister for International Development Cooperation of Sweden Johan Forssell. They discussed mine clearance, training of State Emergency employees, and restrictions on the transportation of Ukraine’s grain in Europe.

Ukraine urges EU to open pathways for grain exports, rejects restrictions

Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized the importance of avoiding further trade restrictions for Ukrainian agricultural products, which hindered the country’s economy and posed a threat to global food security. “The Ukrainian government calls on the European community not to extend restrictions on the import of certain Ukrainian agricultural products, which are currently in effect until mid-September 2023,” she said during the meeting.

