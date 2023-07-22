Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Deutsche Welle cameraman injured in Russian strike in Donetsk Oblast – DW

byOlena Mukhina
22/07/2023
1 minute read
russian troops ukraine
Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0




A team of Deutsche Welle reporters has come under Russian fire in Donetsk Oblast while filming the Ukrainian army during target practice, DW informs

As a result of the Russian attack, cameraman Ievgen Shylko was injured by a piece of shrapnel. Currently, he is being treated in a Ukrainian hospital and is in stable condition.

Later, Ukrainian sources said Russia striked the Ukrainian positions with cluster munitions near the town of Druzhkivka. As a result of the attack, one soldier was killed.

Cluster munitions contain hundreds of smaller submunitions that fall indiscriminately over wide areas ranging from a few soccer fields to several hectares of land. Munitions can be dropped from airplanes or fired from howitzers, artillery guns, and rocket launchers.

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts