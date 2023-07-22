Deutsche Welle cameraman injured in Russian strike in Donetsk Oblast – DW



A team of Deutsche Welle reporters has come under Russian fire in Donetsk Oblast while filming the Ukrainian army during target practice, DW informs.

As a result of the Russian attack, cameraman Ievgen Shylko was injured by a piece of shrapnel. Currently, he is being treated in a Ukrainian hospital and is in stable condition.

Later, Ukrainian sources said Russia striked the Ukrainian positions with cluster munitions near the town of Druzhkivka. As a result of the attack, one soldier was killed.

Cluster munitions contain hundreds of smaller submunitions that fall indiscriminately over wide areas ranging from a few soccer fields to several hectares of land. Munitions can be dropped from airplanes or fired from howitzers, artillery guns, and rocket launchers.