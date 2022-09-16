Eastern part of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, has been liberated – military

The Ukrainian Kraken Regiment has published a video in which its soldier says that his unit has liberated the eastern part of Kupiansk today. The eastern part of the city has been separated from the rest of Kupiansk by the Oskil river.

“So we are in Kupiansk. The 92nd [brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces] liberated one side [of the city], and we’ve liberated its second side behind the Oskil, [we] the Kraken,” the soldier says in the video in Russian.

Also, a graphic video filmed in the eastern part of Kupiansk is circulating on social media which shows a gunned-down Russian vehicle with dead bodies of Russian soldiers lying nearby.

There was no official confirmation of the liberation of the eastern part of Kupiansk so far.

